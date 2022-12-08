 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body found near Hanover County church

Plant Zero closes; Bridging RVA hosts annual dinner; Richmond reports unexpected revenue

Authorities are conducting a death investigation in Hanover County after locating a woman's body on the back patio of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Andrea Thompson-Lambert, 56, of Richmond.

Deputies responded to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at 8175 Pleasant Grove Road after a citizen located the woman in the back of the church.

Although there were no signs of foul play at the scene, investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding Thompson-Lambert’s death.

Investigators are also working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

