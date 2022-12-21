 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with CraftMaster Homes who are sponsoring 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story breaking

Body found off Yacht Basin Drive in Colonial Heights

  • Updated
  • 0

Wet and cold weather ahead; Mellon Foundation grant shared; Altria Theater makes top 25 list

Colonial Heights police are investigating the death of man whose body was discovered Wednesday in a city neighborhood west of the Appomattox River.

Officers responded about 1 p.m. to the 1300 Block of Yacht Basin Drive for a report that possible human remains were located in the wood line. Investigators found the body of a deceased male, Maj. Robert Ruxer said in a news release.

The body of the victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police urged anyone with information to call Sgt. A. Brandeberry at (804) 520-9327 or email brandeberrya@colonialheightsva.gov.

Information can be provided anonymously by contacting Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or by submitting a tip using the mobile app.

People are also reading…

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

0 Comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka's economic woes continue amid food, fuel shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News