Body found off Yacht Basin Drive in Colonial Heights

Colonial Heights police are investigating the death of man whose body was discovered Wednesday in a city neighborhood west of the Appomattox River.

Officers responded about 1 p.m. to the 1300 Block of Yacht Basin Drive for a report that possible human remains were located in the wood line. Investigators found the body of a deceased male, Maj. Robert Ruxer said in a news release.

The body of the victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police urged anyone with information to call Sgt. A. Brandeberry at (804) 520-9327 or email brandeberrya@colonialheightsva.gov.

Information can be provided anonymously by contacting Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or by submitting a tip using the mobile app.