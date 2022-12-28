 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body of missing Powhatan woman, 70, found in James River

Goochland County Fire-Rescue located the body of a missing 70-year-old Powhatan County woman in the James River on Wednesday. 

Malana Patricia Weaver was reported missing by the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said her vehicle was found at Tucker Park in Goochland, and witnesses had reportedly seen her walking near the river.

Malana Patricia Weaver

The sheriff's office said the cause and manner of her death will be determined by the medical examiner.

"We ask that you please keep Malana’s family in your thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy during this incredibly difficult time," said Powhatan Chief Deputy Jeffery S. Searfoss in a news release Wednesday evening.

