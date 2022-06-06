Body pulled from James River presumed to be missing woman's

An immense weeklong effort to find two local women who were swept away on the James River after their paddleboards plunged over Bosher’s Dam appeared to have ended Monday with the recovery of a body that authorities said they presume to be that of Sarah E. Erway, 28, of Chesterfield County.

A citizen who spotted a body in the middle of the river about 200 yards downstream from the Huguenot Bridge was the break that Richmond fire crews needed to bring closure to the Memorial Day tragedy. They put a boat into the water 12 minutes after receiving the 7:48 a.m. call and found the body at 8:50 a.m.

While noting the state medical examiner’s office must confirm the identity of the remains, police said Monday’s discovery “concludes a week-long, multi-agency search” for Erway and Henrico County resident Lauren E. Winstead, 23, who was also lost in the river. Winstead’s remains were found in the water Wednesday just west of the Powhite Parkway bridge.

Henrico police added in a statement said: “Per the family and friends, they ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Erway and Winstead went missing about 3:15 p.m. on May 30 after plunging over Bosher’s Dam on paddleboards. They were among a group of 12 people on a float trip that started out about 1 p.m. at Watkins Landing in Powhatan County.

Their 10 companions, riding paddleboards or inflatable rafts, also plunged over the dam but were rescued or got to safety on their own.

The group apparently had planned to exit the river at Robious Landing in Chesterfield, but the current was too strong and they were swept downstream, authorities said.

On May 31, the first full day of the search, first responders had no luck finding the two women in an effort that was based at Huguenot Flatwater at 8600 Southampton Road, part of the James River Park System. Drones, helicopters, planes and a variety of boats were used during the 12-hour search.

The search resumed the next day led by the Richmond Fire Department. Seven boats launched from Tredegar and Brown’s Island with search-and-rescue personnel from half a dozen area localities. They focused their efforts downstream to the Interstate 95 bridge in the western Belle Isle area.

After nothing was found, the search was moved back upstream to Bosher’s Dam. There, crews found Winstead’s body west of the Powhite Parkway Bridge at about 1:30 p.m.

The water levels and strength of the current, which followed heavy rains, proved to be too much for the group of 12 after they started their float trip.

The National Weather Service on Memorial Day recorded the water levels on the James River at over 9 feet by 3 p.m. That’s 3 feet higher than is deemed safe for average paddlers to navigate.

Police said they don’t believe the group initially had any plans to float downstream into Richmond.

According to James River Park rules within the city limits, only high-water permit holders can be on the James when the river is at 9 feet and above at Westham Gauge. Life jackets must be worn on the river when the water level reaches or is above 5 feet at Westham Gauge.

After breaching Bosher’s Dam, the float trip participants became ensnared in the strong turbulence and recirculating currents of churning water that can trap and push victims underwater and then pull them back to the face of the dam in a repeating cycle. Such low-head dams are sometimes referred to as “drowning machines” because they can be deceivingly dangerous.

A number of questions about the float trip remain unanswered, and authorities thus far have not addressed those, as they focused their efforts on finding the two women.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch submitted a list of more than a dozen questions on Friday in an effort to learn, for example, whether the participants were wearing life jackets and carrying cellphones they could use in an emergency. It remains unknown whether any of them had prior river experience and whether someone from the group had determined the river’s water level before proceeding.

On Monday, authorities said the “enormous effort” in locating the two women brought together search groups from surrounding jurisdictions as well as out-of-state agencies.

They included Henrico police and fire; Richmond police and fire; Virginia State Police; the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources; Chesterfield, Hanover, Goochland and Powhatan counties; Henrico’s Marine Unit; Metro Richmond Aviation; Metro Richmond Flying Squad; the James River Park System; the U.S. Coast Guard; Henrico Emergency Management; and Richmond Emergency Management.

Mark Bowes