Bomb threats at Salem Church Middle deemed 'not credible' by Chesterfield police

Salem Middle School has received threatening statements against the school from an unknown suspect for the past three mornings, Chesterfield Police said Thursday.

The threats are not credible, police spokeswoman Liz Caroon said in an email..

After the calls were made on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning of this week Salem Church middle was "thoroughly checked and nothing suspicious has been found,” Caroon said.

In an email to parents Thursday, Salem Church Principal LaShante' Knight wrote "Threatening comments against our school will not be tolerated by school administration or the police department."

Knight encouraged students with information about the phone calls to contact a school administrator or the campus school resource officer.

There are no threats to neighboring Salem Church Elementary at this time.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.