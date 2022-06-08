Bon Secours is turning a former Manchester tobacco factory into a free clinic

Bon Secours plans to transform a former South Richmond tobacco factory building into a free clinic for uninsured patients, expanding health care services for low-income residents in the city.

The health system expects the clinic to treat a largely immigrant population for ailments such as diabetes and high blood pressure, and it will provide vaccines for children.

The facility – called the Bon Secours Community Health Clinic, Manchester, at the Center for Healthy Living – is scheduled to open on Everett Street in January.

"Bon Secours recognizes that the factors that drive individual and community health extend far beyond the walls of our hospitals," said Becky Clay Christensen, executive director of community health for the nonprofit health system.

In Richmond, 12% of residents don't have health insurance, according to the American Community Survey. For years, Bon Secours has dispatched a blue, white and teal recreational vehicle to the area's neediest populations to serve as a mobile clinic.

It's called the Care-A-Van, and it treats 13,000 patients a year, mostly Latino residents. A large portion of them are undocumented and ineligible for government-sponsored insurance programs. The Latino community in south Richmond and northern Chesterfield has put great trust in Bon Secours, Christensen said.

"We're not calling ICE," she added, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "We can be trusted. I think that speaks volumes for the integrity of the work."

About five years ago, Bon Secours realized a fixed home for the Care-A-Van would be more efficient. Doctors were treating patients in the storage rooms of churches, and patients had to track down the RV in different locations each day. In 2019, Bon Secours began a conversation with drug recovery organization Caritas, which had vacant space in its new south Richmond headquarters.

Bon Secours will rent the Everett Street side of the building – Caritas' entrance is on the Stockton Street side – and pay for renovations. Reimagining an old building, and not erecting a new one, was important to the health system, Christensen said.

When it was built in 1940, the building was a part of the Phillip Morris Blended Tobacco Complex. Caritas bought it in 2017 for $1.5 million and rehabilitated it – the city reassessed the facility at nearly $16 million this year.

The clinic will stand two stories, encompass 8,000 square feet and contain eight exam rooms, a lab and office space. The staff will offer primary care treatment, management of chronic diseases and counseling for behavioral health, such as drug addiction.

Fifty employees are expected to work there on a given day. Leaders were unsure Wednesday if they will hire new employees for the facility.

The clinic will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Though the facility is designed for the uninsured and underinsured, patients won't have to prove they don't have insurance, a Bon Secours spokesperson said. The operation is funded by donations to the Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation, the health system's fundraising arm.

The Care-A-Van will continue its mobile operations.

Other health care entities in greater Richmond focus on needy communities, including Health Brigade on North Thompson Street, Goochland Cares and Hope Pharmacy in Church Hill. Bon Secours hospitals won't turn away uninsured patients, Christensen said, but this is the local system's first facility that caters to them.

"We could not be more excited to bring Bon Secours’ compassionate ministry to the Manchester community and offer these critical health care services to our most vulnerable populations through this important community health work," she added.