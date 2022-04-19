Bon Secours names Dr. Leanne Yanni chief medical officer for ambulatory care

Bon Secours has named Dr. Leanne M. Yanni its chief medical officer of ambulatory care for central Virginia, overseeing the treatment of outpatients at seven local hospitals.
Yanni will oversee Bon Secours’ work on population health and care transitions, including palliative care. She joined the nonprofit health system in 2011 as medical director of palliative care, which focuses on reducing a patient’s discomfort, often at the end of their lives.
She is also Bon Secours’ vice president of medical affairs for St. Mary’s Hospital and Richmond Community Hospital, a role she will continue.
Yanni, who is board certified in internal medicine, hospice and palliative care, earned her medical degree from State University of New York Health Sciences Center at Syracuse.
She is pursuing a master’s in health care management at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
