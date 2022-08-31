Bon Secours names North Carolina executive as president of Richmond market

Bon Secours has named North Carolina hospital executive Mike Lutes as the president of its Richmond market.

Lutes, 50, currently oversees five hospitals for Atrium Health, a nonprofit system based in Charlotte. During his 15 years there, Lutes helped launch two new office buildings, several ambulatory surgery centers and free-standing emergency departments and the system's first new hospital in more than 30 years, Bon Secours said in a statement.

Lutes has a strength in establishing community partnerships and has experience in diverse markets, said Don Kline, chief operating officer of Bon Secours Mercy Health. Lutes will start in October.

"I see my new role as an opportunity to continue to advance Bon Secours' mission of improving the health and well-being of our communities while ensuring the patient is at the center of every decision," Lutes said.

He replaces Faraaz Yousuf, who left in April to become chief operating officer of a Pennsylvania nonprofit system, WellSpan Health.

As market president, Lutes will oversee seven hospitals: St. Mary's Hospital in Henrico, Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover, St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian, Richmond Community Hospital in Church Hill, Southside Medical Center in Petersburg, Rappahannock General Hospital in Kilmarnock and Southern Virginia Medical Center in Emporia.

Bon Secours also operates four standalone emergency departments in Chester, Colonial Heights, Short Pump and Westchester.