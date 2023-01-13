Bon Secours' president defends health system's use of government discounts

The president of Bon Secours Richmond, Mike Lutes, said this week that he's "very comfortable" with how the health system spent the hundreds of millions of dollars it saved using a government program designed to help poor communities.

The health system came under fire last year after stories in The New York Times and the Richmond Times-Dispatch detailed how the health system uses Richmond Community Hospital to sell drugs at a discount price and at the same time stripped the Church Hill facility of some medical services.

Politicians and members of the community questioned whether Bon Secours was investing sufficiently in the low-income East End. The health system waited 10 years to build a medical office building in Church Hill, but it moved forward on redeveloping the lucrative Westhampton School plot in the West End and expanded hospitals in Chesterfield and Hanover counties.

Lutes called the news stories a "misleading narrative." He pointed out that Bon Secours' savings come from pharmaceutical companies - not patients or taxpayers - that hospital systems across the country operate similar structures and that the health system could have chosen different hospitals in greater Richmond to funnel its savings.

"We've put money back into the communities that we serve at a far greater rate than the savings we generate through 340B," Lutes said.

340B is the name of the government program used by Bon Secours and nonprofit health systems across the nation. Approved hospitals can buy drugs for outpatients at a steep discount.

According to the Times, Richmond Community can purchase a vial of the cancer drug Keytruda for $3,444. Then it charges private insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield more than seven times as much - roughly $25,000.

In exchange for the discounts, hospital systems are expected to reinvest that money in low-income neighborhoods.

Like other health systems in the country, Bon Secours found a way to exploit the program. The health system lists 10 outpatient clinics located throughout the Richmond area as satellite locations of Richmond Community. At these sites, Bon Secours can charge privately insured patients more for a drug than it charges Medicaid patients.

And it's all legal.

Roughly 2,600 nonprofit and government hospitals participated in 340B in 2021, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration. They spent more than $38 billion on discounted medicines.

Little government oversight

The question for health systems that use 340B becomes: Has the health system sufficiently invested in the low-income neighborhoods it serves? The government does not specify how much money a hospital system must put back into those communities, and it doesn't require hospitals to report how much money they save.

"Those are the pieces that become a little bit more of a black box," said Paula Song, a professor of health administration at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Using the government program, Bon Secours Richmond has saved roughly $50 million each of the past four years.

The vast majority - about 97% - comes from the satellite clinics. The rest - about $1 million a year - is generated at Richmond Community. Lutes said the savings achieved on the Richmond Community campus stay in the East End.

Thanks to 340B, Richmond Community continued to draw significant revenue in 2021. It brought in $92 million from 1,800 patient admissions, according to Virginia Health Information.

The lion’s share of Richmond Community’s revenue comes from outpatient treatments, where the margins are bolstered by the 340B program. That’s why, in 2021, the hospital made more than double the revenue brought in by St. Francis Medical Center, the organization’s sister hospital in Midlothian, even though St. Francis admitted thousands more patients.

Typically, hospitals that scale up and retain high patient volumes are more profitable, while smaller hospitals with less demand make far less - and can even lose money on care.

Public records also show that Richmond Community tripled the amount of care it wrote off for indigent patients. The hospital delivered more than $9 million in uncompensated care, known as "bad debt," up from $3 million the year prior. It’s not clear how much the prior figures may have been suppressed by fluctuations caused by the pandemic.

Though Richmond Community is the conduit for 340B, other Bon Secours Richmond hospitals are eligible because they also serve a high percentage of low-income patients. St. Mary's Hospital in Henrico County and Southside Medical Center in Petersburg are eligible for the program, but health systems typically select just one hospital in a market as its 340B site, Lutes said.

It may seem contradictory that a hospital in a wealthy community, such as St. Mary's, would be eligible for the program. But St. Mary's receives patients from across the Richmond area because it offers medical services smaller hospitals do not offer. About a quarter of St. Mary's patients in 2022 arrived via transfer, according to a spokesperson for the health system.

The location of a 340B hospital is less important than how the savings are spent, Song said. The key is how the savings are reinvested.

Similar set-up nationwide

In his defense of Bon Secours, Lutes pointed out that the savings do not come from taxpayers or patients. They come from pharmaceutical companies.

Bon Secours does not pass those savings along to the customer. But the health system depends on them for its mission, Lutes said. In recent years, it has reinvested four times as much money as it saved using 340B. And the structure set up by Bon Secours is employed by health systems across the country.

According to The Wall Street Journal, two-thirds of 340B satellite sites are in neighborhoods where the median household income exceeds that of the hospital's own location. In greater Richmond, five of them are on Bremo Road next to St. Mary's.

Bon Secours invested almost $200 million in the Richmond area in 2022 - through charity care to low-income patients, repaying the losses of medical groups that contract with the health system, building and equipment needs, and community programs. A spokesperson declined to say what percentage of patient revenue the health system reinvests.

But critics say not enough of that money was spent on the East End, which is the point of the government program.

Critics point to the East End building, which took 10 years to build. When it was opened this week, Bon Secours leaders declined to say why it took so long.

In recent years, Richmond Community was drained of resources. It does not have doctors to treat gastrointestinal issues, kidney problems or severe cardiac concerns. It closed its small intensive care unit in 2017. When the MRI scanner broke, Bon Secours didn't immediately replace it.

On Tuesday, Bon Secours announced a plan to bring back many of those services on an outpatient basis and restore inpatient care for pulmonary health.

While the East End has waited for investment, Bon Secours has started a $108 million expansion of St. Francis Medical Center and has finished a $49 million expansion of Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover.

