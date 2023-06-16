From children's books to memoirs, one person's story is another's plight.

“When people begin banning books and poetry, they’re doing so out of fear,” said Yasmin Angoe, a mystery and thriller author whose work has earned accolades from Amazon Best Book lists to the Eleanor Taylor Bland Award for Emerging Writers of Color. Her trilogy follows the Ghanaian Nena Knight and has earned critical acclaim.

Angoe was among Virginia's most popular and prolific authors interviewed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch after the Hanover School Board earlier this month moved to ban 19 books from school libraries, and as book-banning has been debated nationally for the past couple of years.

Angoe, a Virginia native and author, and also a finalist of the Library of Virginia's 20th Annual People’s Choice Awards, believes schools and libraries should not be allowed to ban books.

As a lifelong writer and reader, having always attended schools and libraries, she said there were not as many books and characters who looked or lived as she did.

“Now that there is an influx of diverse literature that speaks directly to and for marginalized communities, to silence those voices is a travesty and a direct attack on one's personal right to knowledge,” Angoe stated.

Richmond resident Meg Medina is a New York Times best-selling author for picture books, as well as middle grade and young adult fictions, believes it’s a mistake to put obstacles between kids and books.

“Parents are entitled to be in conversations with their kids, but it’s different to make decisions for everyone’s families,” Medina said, adding that books offer a powerful space for conversations, thinking and sharing ideas.

Shauna Robinson is another Library of Virginia's People’s Choice Awards finalist and Virginia resident. She writes contemporary fiction featured in more than a dozen of features in "must read" lists. She believes book banning is “incredibly harmful,” adding that it limits the diversity of perspectives readers can access and learn from.

“Banning these books sends the damaging and untrue message that these marginalized voices don't matter,” Robinson stated. “Diverse voices and stories shape our world, and schools and libraries need to carry books that reflect that.”

Author and Richmond resident Rachel Beanland wrote 2023's "The House Is On Fire," following the lives of four characters impacted by the Richmond Theater fire of 1811. The book was selected as an Indie Next pick by the American Booksellers Association and deemed "most anticipated" by a number of outlets, like The Washington Post, Good Morning America, E! News and more. Beanland believes that books can bring the country together and is against the practice of books banning.

“Reading books builds empathy,” Beanland said.

Some titles banned by the Hanover board earlier this month include: Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” one of the most banned in the country; “This Book is Gay” a guidebook for young people discovering their identity; John Green’s young adult novel “Looking for Alaska” that explores themes of grief, hope and relationships.