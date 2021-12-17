Box believed to be time capsule from 1887 discovered Friday as workers remove Lee monument pedestal

Construction workers have located what appears to be the 130-year-old time capsule placed under the Robert E. Lee pedestal, according to the governor's office.
The box is expected to contain dozens of objects largely celebrating the Confederacy, including a rare portrait of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin, according to an inventory in newspaper archives.
"That's what we think, but we won't know for sure until we get it down, said Grant Neely, a spokesman for Gov. Ralph Northam who was at the scene Friday. Neely said the box appears to be 14 by 14 by 8 inches, which matches the measurements described in newspaper accounts from the time. He said excavating the box is likely to take several hours.
A crew searched unsuccessfully for the time capsule in September after the statue of Lee was removed. What workers found Friday was not where they expected to find it, said Paul DiPasquale, an artist and sculptor who designed a new time capsule for the site this year. Newspaper accounts at the time said the capsule was under the cornerstone, placed three years before the pedestal was finished.
On Friday morning just after 7 a.m., workers disassembling the pedestal reported something looked different and chiseled down with a hammer before discovering what appears to be the time capsule, according to a news release from Northam's office. The time capsule located about 20 feet above the ground inside a large block under an inch of cement. According to the governor's office, it appears to be largely undamaged.
If the box is confirmed to be the time capsule, it will be taken to the state Department of Historic Resources to be opened in a way that will protect the artifacts inside.
Workers continued trying to excavate it Friday morning as state employees began arriving at the circle where workers have been removing the 40-foot pedestal that until recently held the monument of Lee atop his horse.
One major question is the condition of the photo and the other artifacts. If the capsule’s lid came open at any point in the past 134 years, moisture would have crept into the box and destroyed many of its contents.
A copper box was created to serve as the time capsule by Capt. J.E. Phillips, one of the engineers excavating the property, according to historian Dale Brumfield’s research. Thirty-seven Richmond residents, organizations and businesses contributed artifacts. Among the items expected to be in the box in addition to the picture of Lincoln are:
• A history of Monumental Church donated by George Fisher;
• A collection of Confederate buttons from Cyrus Bossieux;
• A copy of Carlton McCarthy's "Detailed Minutiae of Soldier Life in the Army of Northern Virginia" given by J.W. Randolph & English publishers;
• A guide to Richmond with a map of the city and a map of Virginia;
• Three bullets, a piece of shell and a Minie ball lodged in a piece of wood from a Fredericksburg battle field, given by Frank Brown;
• A bible from Thomas J. Starke;
• Statistics of the city of Richmond from J.B. Halyburton;
• A battle flag and a square and compass made from a tree over Stonewall Jackson's grave from J.W. Talley;
• A $100,000 Confederate bond from John F. Mayer;
• An English penny from 1812 from W.T. Moseley;
• Oct 26, 1887 edition of the The Richmond Dispatch.
