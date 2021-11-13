Boys killed in Friday night shooting in east Richmond were ages 9 and 14

The victims killed in Friday night’s shooting in Richmond’s East End were a 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said Saturday. The 9-year-old was attempting to unlock a car door when he was gunned down.
Two men also were shot and are in stable condition. Police released few other details about Friday night’s shooting, which took place around 7:30 on Nine Mile Road.
Smith announced he will start a task force of officers to investigate this crime and others involving gun violence and repeat offenders in the city. Smith spoke at a news conference Saturday morning alongside Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille.
“This type of act cannot stand in Richmond,” Smith said. “Once again the pattern continues. Our young people are falling victim to random gunshot violence over and over again.”
Stoney and Smith asked witnesses to come forward to help police with their investigation.
On Friday night, police responded to a report of shots fired at the OMG Convenience Store at 3050 Nine Mile Road. Upon arrival, they found what Smith described as a “large scene.” Two men and two boys had suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital.
The men fought through the night and are in stable condition, Smith said, but the youths died at the hospital. The youths who died were not related to one another, and the chief wouldn’t say if the adult victims were related to the children. He also would not say if the children were random victims or if they had been targeted. Police are reviewing surveillance video of the event.
The boys were the 67th and 68th homicides in Richmond this year.
“We’ve been here one too many times, particularly when it comes to a child,” Stoney said.
Just one day earlier, a teen was shot in North Side but survived. Two months ago, Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said five students were shot in the span of a few days. In April, a mother and her 3-month-old baby were killed by gunfire.
Smith noted that, overall, crime has gone down in the city. But homicides are increasing. At the end of September, homicides had increased 20% over last year. The city recently eclipsed its 2020 total of homicides, when there were 65. Those numbers don’t include statistics such as self-defense killings.
Earlier this year, Smith said the lack of jobs brought by the pandemic and conflicts arising on social media were spurring violence.
Crimes like this aren’t happening in other cities, Stoney noted. But they continue to occur in Richmond.
The police chief had few details about the nascent task force because of how recently it was conceptualized. He’ll bring together officers from across the department and special units, and he’ll coordinate with other law enforcement agencies as necessary. Its size and name are undetermined.
“I’m just letting those know, if you continue this type of behavior, and you do not take the options the community has given you for a better life, we will prosecute you,” Smith said. “We will come for you.”
(804) 649-6109
Twitter: @EricKolenich