Boys killed in Friday night shooting in east Richmond were ages 9 and 14

The boys were the 67th and 68th homicides in Richmond this year.

“We’ve been here one too many times, particularly when it comes to a child,” Stoney said.

Just one day earlier, a teen was shot in North Side but survived. Two months ago, Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said five students were shot in the span of a few days. In April, a mother and her 3-month-old baby were killed by gunfire.

Smith noted that, overall, crime has gone down in the city. But homicides are increasing. At the end of September, homicides had increased 20% over last year. The city recently eclipsed its 2020 total of homicides, when there were 65. Those numbers don’t include statistics such as self-defense killings.

Earlier this year, Smith said the lack of jobs brought by the pandemic and conflicts arising on social media were spurring violence.

Crimes like this aren’t happening in other cities, Stoney noted. But they continue to occur in Richmond.

The police chief had few details about the nascent task force because of how recently it was conceptualized. He’ll bring together officers from across the department and special units, and he’ll coordinate with other law enforcement agencies as necessary. Its size and name are undetermined.

“I’m just letting those know, if you continue this type of behavior, and you do not take the options the community has given you for a better life, we will prosecute you,” Smith said. “We will come for you.”