Breaking his anonymity, man in recovery shares story of addiction at 'A Night for Scott' fundraiser in Midlothian

You couldn’t see it on his face, but Lonnie Baldwin was filled with nerves Saturday afternoon as he waited to tell his story of addiction to an audience of 250 well-dressed fundraiser attendees at a Midlothian country club. He blinked the tears out of his eyes as he settled himself behind the lectern.

He had talked about his addiction numerous times before, how he got hooked on opioids after undergoing surgery on his hand and how he went from doctor to doctor across Virginia, lying about suffering an injury in order to get more pain pills. But those talks all occurred at Narcotics Anonymous meetings or recovery centers.

For the first time, the members of his audience weren’t all other people in recovery. What Baldwin, 57, did Saturday is known as breaking his anonymity.

He felt compelled to do so, because he had heard about Scott Zebrowski, the person for whom the event was dedicated. The similarities between Baldwin’s story and Zebrowski’s were eerily similar.

“The only difference is Scott died and I didn’t,” Baldwin said into a microphone. “I should have, several times.”