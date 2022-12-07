 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridging RVA hosts 8th annual Christmas Day Dinner

Volunteers prepare and serve food during The Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Va., Thurs., Nov. 24, 2022. Video by Alexa Welch Edlund/Times-Dispatch

Bridging RVA will host its annual Christmas Day Dinner and, for the third year in a row, it will trade its sit-down meal model for delivery instead.

The nonprofit anticipates serving meals to more than 2,500 Richmond-area residents in need. In 2015, its first year, Bridging RVA served 200 people.

“Things are constantly changing in the era of COVID, but our desire to spread hope, peace, joy, and love on Christmas Day remains unchanged,” said Bridging RVA’s Executive Director Lee Ann Sawyer.

Bridging RVA is still in need of more volunteers and financial donations. Requests for meal deliveries, which come in through social workers, case managers, faith communities, school counselors and health-care professionals, can be submitted via email to info@bridgingrva.org.

Congregation Beth Ahabah, 1111 W. Franklin St., will serve as home base for meal distribution. Meal prep during the week will take place at Altria Theater, Bon Air Presbyterian and Second Baptist Church.

Founded in 2014, Bridging RVA’s mission is to connect individuals, groups and causes to advance common good in the community. Bridging RVA provides support to Title 1 schools, beds to children, addresses “Rapid Response” needs as they arise in the community and hosts the Christmas Day Dinner.

Find out more at www.bridgingrva.org.

