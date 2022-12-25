Bridging RVA volunteers deliver thousands of Christmas meals across area: 'It's a well oiled machine'

Bridging RVA volunteers Mike and Shannon Hartsock were busy Christmas Day along the 1100 block of West Franklin Street, helping load the vehicles of other volunteers who delivered thousands of pre-made dinners of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, macaroni and cheese, rolls and dessert to those in need of holiday cheer.

The Chesterfield County couple brought along their two children, Gabriel and Mikaila, so they, too, could experience joy of serving others.

“We love being able to serve as a family,” Shannon Hartsock said. “And it’s a great example for our kids. It’s fine for them to open presents,” but volunteering will provide a more lasting benefit.

Along with about two dozen other first-shift volunteers, the family assembled outside Congregation Beth Ahabah, which served as the home base for the meal distribution. Traffic cones marked a drive-thru lane where volunteer drivers stopped to be loaded with bags of meals for delivery across the Richmond area.

The organizers had it down to a science. They devised 54 routes with three shifts of drivers making five or six stops each. The routes were designed to take no more than 90 minutes to complete.

“It’s a well-oiled machine,” said volunteer Ellen Thornhill.

The nonprofit had prepared 3,000 meals for delivery, which was about 500 more than last year. Since changing the way it served Christmas dinners three years ago — from a traditional sit-down meal model to home delivery — Bridging RVA learned it can greatly expand its reach.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, “we couldn’t bring 1,500 people in for a dinner,” said Lee Ann Sawyer, executive director of Bridging RVA. “So we developed this. And what it’s done is serve more people. We went from feeding probably 1,500 to 1,700 in house here, to I think we did 2,500 deliveries last year.”

The Hartsocks also recognized the advantage.

“It’s cool because at first it was a meal and people were coming here, and the numbers were kind of limited because of the space to be able to serve, and people being able to get here,” Mike Hartsock said. “Now, it’s expanded to like way more. It’s pretty amazing.”

“The pandemic kind of put a wrench in things in a lot of ways, but it also opened up the doors to be able to expand this and make it even greater,” he said.

Hilary Wilkins said volunteering is important to her, and coming back a second year was an easy decision.

“I actually signed up last year to bring the coffee, because my friends work at Starbucks and they provided the coffee,” she said. “I was here [for that] so I just stayed here all day. So knowing about it this year, I just signed up to volunteer for the set-up shift and just stayed around to help out where needed.”

Volunteering on Christmas enhances rather than interferes with her holiday plans, she said.

“I will see my family later today,” Wilkins said. “They know volunteering is important to me. And I don’t have kids that I have to, like, get up and do Santa with. I come out and do this. If I wasn’t doing this, I’d be somewhere else volunteering.”

Sawyer said Bridging RVA is not a religious organization, although the nonprofit does get a lot of help — both financially and through volunteers — through faith-based organizations.

“I’ll bet we only know 30% of the volunteers here today,” she said.

Bridging RVA’s mission is to connect individuals, groups and causes to advance the common good in the community. In addition to hosting the Christmas dinner, the organization provides support to Title I schools and beds to children, and addresses “Rapid Response” needs as they arise in the community.

For the Christmas meals, the organization buys and prepares the food from the donations it receives.

In deciding who get the meals, “we depend on social services to do that for us,” Sawyer said.

“We have a really great partnership with Communities in Schools — Chesterfield and Richmond city — and they reach out to all of their families and say, who needs Christmas dinner? So those households get dinner, and that’s where we get the bulk of our referrals.”

“We don’t vet any needs,” she said. “The people who really know what they’re doing vet those needs.”