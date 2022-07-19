 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broad Street bus lane project to finish ahead of schedule

The 2.5-mile red bus lane being painted on Broad Street in Richmond is on schedule to be complete by Friday, a month ahead of schedule. 

The Pulse Bus Rapid Transit Red Pavement project is part of the city Richmond’s public safety strategy to improve driver and pedestrian awareness of the dedicated bus-only lanes.

City officials started working on a federal grant proposal shortly after Richmond resident Alice Woodson, 32, was struck and killed by a Pulse bus while crossing Broad Street in 2019. 

Originally the project was expected to finish in mid-August, depending on weather. The red lanes stretch from Interstate 195 to 1st Street, where Greater Richmond Transit Co. Pulse runs 14 buses every day. “BUS ONLY” markings will be added over the red paint in August. 

The final section being completed Friday is from North Belvidere Street to Third Street.

 

