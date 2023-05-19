Brown Grove has now reached national significance with recognition from the National Park Service, marking it a place worthy of preservation, as announced this week by a local preservation group.

The historically Black community is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The rural historic district is the only such district in Virginia that honors Black rural or suburban heritage. It was first designated to the Virginia Landmarks Register in 2022.

But the Brown Grove Preservation Group had been pushing for both state and national designations as a way to honor the community and as a way to protect it from future development that could break up the historic land.

Initially an antebellum plantation economy, Brown Grove was later established by former enslaved people during the Reconstruction Era. It emerged as a self-sufficient agricultural community featuring a network of small farms and general stores around the community focal point, Brown Grove Baptist Church, along with a schoolhouse, some of which remains.

Today, the 1,200-acre area around Sliding Hill and Ashcake roads in Hanover County is a middle-class residential neighborhood, but evidence of its past remains. Many modern residents can trace their roots back to the enslaved families that established the community.

Caroline Dobson Morris, a midwife, was nicknamed “the mother of Brown Grove.” She was born into slavery and bought by slave owners in the area when she was 9 years old, but later became freed and settled in the area.

When Morris died, she had 112 grandchildren. Nearly all of the remaining descendants with ties to slavery are modern generations from Morris’ family line, according to Diane Smith Drake, a great-grandchild of Morris and an area historian.

“She was a very stern lady,” Drake said. “A lot of people looked up to her.”

Morris’ legacy is honored in stained glass at the church that anchors the community to this day.

The National Park Service alerted the Brown Grove Historic Preservation Group that it earned its national designation in April. The group worked with Hanbury Preservation Consulting and the William & Mary Center for Archaeological Research to prepare its application. A GoFundMe page raised over $13,000 to cover costs for the process.

The push for a historic designation has followed a slow process of industrial encroachment over the decades.

Most recently, Brown Grove has been at the center of a controversy involving the 1.1 million-square-foot Wegmans distribution center that is almost completed, erected right in its center. But the encroachment began even before that.

The community was split in half when Interstate 95 was first built in the late 1950s. Then the Hanover Regional Airport opened in 1971. Then a landfill, further suburban development and eventually Wegmans’ massive center came in.

The eight-person Brown Grove Preservation Group pushed for the historic designations, hoping to protect its community from more encroachment.

“They thought that we were going to sit back and take it because that’s what our parents did, and their parents did,” Drake said. “But this is a different generation now, and we said enough was enough.”

For the people in Brown Grove and in many historically Black communities across the South, parents worked hard to earn their land and maintain a living. Drake said it was the only thing they really had to pass on to their descendants.

“No money could ever buy that from me,” Drake said. “We know how they were brought up and what they had to go through. It was such abuse that they had to go through, and we had to struggle just to get what we have.”

