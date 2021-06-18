Building resilience, providing opportunities: YWCA honors women's leadership

Chlo’e Edwards is 25 years old and has already become a trailblazer in Richmond — garnering the 2021 Richmond History Maker for Championing Social Justice and founding the Racial Truth and Reconciliation Virginia campaign.
She is the president of Black Lives Matter 804, a policy analyst for Voices for Virginia’s Children, the president of Boss Folx Vibes and the CEO of Chlo’e Edwards Inc.
Edwards experienced poverty and abuse as a child, went through kinship foster care and saw the cyclical battle of substance use and criminalization; her work is rooted in these experiences.
“I believe your story is connected to your gifts, and your gifts will connect you to people that matter and people who will believe in you,” she said. “I’d say a lot of the connections to the work that I do is deeply rooted in my story.”
In Richmond, nine women, including Edwards, who serve as leaders in their communities — in roles spanning education, health and science, volunteerism and more — will be honored by the Richmond YWCA on Sept. 24 at the Richmond Marriott for their contributions to the community.
Edwards will receive the human relations and faith in action award as she and her fellow 2021 honorees join the ranks of 300 others who since 1980 have been lauded by the organization as Outstanding Women.
”Women have always been extraordinary leaders and the fact that we've been able to share those stories, and really hopefully inspire the next generation of leaders in our region is something the YWCA is incredibly proud of,” said Rupa Murthy, the organization's chief advancement officer.
Edwards said she feels empowered by the honor to continue fighting for the causes she is passionate about.
"A lot of times activists don't choose to do their work of course for recognition, we're often always playing that role of good trouble," Edwards said. "To be honored for that was really empowering because it's confirmation that you're doing your work in good faith, and it is making a difference."
Although leadership positions in the professional sphere continue to be male-dominated, this year a record 41 women are leading Fortune 500 companies. Only two of those women are Black.
Edwards said as a young Black woman, she is often talked over, and her progressive ideas are sometimes not valued or supported. For other people experiencing the same, she says do it any way.
“When you're doubted, when you're not believed, when your ideas are not valued, I face that a lot of times in my career, but what I personally choose to do is do it anyway,” Edwards said. “And in my experience by doing it anyway I've practically started a movement.”
Edwards said going into the September OWA ceremony, she wants the focus to be on the lives police brutality took this year.
“Not much has changed since the death of George Floyd,” she said. “Marcus-David Peters, and others, Daunte Wright, Matthew Williams and Ma’Khia Bryant who was only 16 years old, died in 2021. So there's still much more work to be done.”
For Grace Gallagher — executive director of the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation — the YWCA honor for nonprofit leadership came as a shock because, as she put it, she is just like any other mother: she would do anything for her child when they are in need.
Gallagher’s foundation is named after her daughter Cameron, who died in 2014 from an undiagnosed heart disease while running the Virginia Beach Half Marathon. Cameron struggled with anxiety and depression for most of her life and had a dream to rid the stigma associated with mental health and mental illness.
“If you break your arm, everybody wanted to hear your story and sign your cast,” Gallagher said, “but when it came to mental health or if you had a mental illness, it was hushed and in the background and kind of whispered about like something was wrong with you.”
Gallagher’s daughter already had created plans for the foundation and an annual SpeakUp5k. Gallagher now continues to spark the change her daughter aspired to create and works with youth in Richmond to teach coping skills and navigate their lives — with or without a mental health diagnosis.
”I get to be Cameron's voice, and that keeps her alive,” she said. “She is helping so many people just by her story … and I'm so proud that she's able to offer that hope and that inspiration to others.”
Gallagher said her inspiration, and the real leaders, are the children she has the chance to work with — they teach her how to advocate and simply be there for others.
“These kids who are struggling to wake up every day and get out of bed and put their shoes on and put one foot in front of the other and those are the outstanding [leaders],” she said. “I’m in a bit of awe that someone would look at me as a leader.”
Barbara Couto Sipe is the president and CEO of NextUp RVA, which is a program for Richmond Public Schools that provides opportunities for students to be creative and meet others in environments outside of the classroom. She will receive YWCA recognition for her work in education.
“In all of my work, I've focused on bringing people together from different sectors … to think about how we can all work together, better, to serve the population, whether it's kids or older adults, “ she said, “and to better understand what individuals are needing.”
Sipe said her childhood experience serves as a personal motivation for her work. Growing up, she was very active in school and sports but felt as if she didn’t have a community outside of her extracurricular activities.
“When I was in eighth grade, we had gone on our eighth grade school trip and I got home and found out that my parents were separating and a very close family member was in the hospital for a mental health reason,” she said. “I didn't have a place to go beyond a best friend ... I didn't have a place to go that I could just be away from that or have an adult to talk to about what was going on.”
But, Sipe works to alleviate that issue for children and provide a space where they can prosper with a collaborative approach from different sectors in the community.
“No one gets through life without trials and difficulties,” Sipe said. “What is important though is that we all be able to have a safety net, a support system that picks us up when we fall and it shows us that there's so much more out here for us.”
In addition to the OWA, the YWCA of Richmond has several programs for racial justice, sexual assault prevention and resources for survivors. Their 24/7 crisis hotline can be reached at 804-612-6126 via call or text.
“As we look for new ways to empower women, to achieve gender equity, to eliminate racism, to stop the cycle of poverty and racism and gender violence that we've seen in this region, quite frankly, for 400 years,” Murthy said, “the fact that I have a small piece to play … in being a part of the changes that are coming to this region and to Richmond, the city that I got to grow up in, it’s pretty exciting.”
In addition to Edwards, Gallagher and Sipe, the other honorees are: Priscilla Burbank, a retired corporate lawyer who has helped lead art and cultural institutions through transformation, for arts and culture; Linda Nash, the founding CEO of WellcomeMD, a network of holistic medical clinics, for business; Jeniece Roane, associate vice president for operations for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, interim vice president for patient care services and the interim chief nursing officer for the VCU Medical Center, for health and science; Margaret Ivey, a clinical professor of law emerita at the University of Richmond School of Law, for law and government; Shayla Varnado, a business strategist and founder of Black Girls Wine, for marketing and media; and Dena Frith Moore, director of strategic initiatives at the Community Foundation, for volunteerism.
(804) 649-6819