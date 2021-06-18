Building resilience, providing opportunities: YWCA honors women's leadership

”I get to be Cameron's voice, and that keeps her alive,” she said. “She is helping so many people just by her story … and I'm so proud that she's able to offer that hope and that inspiration to others.”

Gallagher said her inspiration, and the real leaders, are the children she has the chance to work with — they teach her how to advocate and simply be there for others.

“These kids who are struggling to wake up every day and get out of bed and put their shoes on and put one foot in front of the other and those are the outstanding [leaders],” she said. “I’m in a bit of awe that someone would look at me as a leader.”

Barbara Couto Sipe is the president and CEO of NextUp RVA, which is a program for Richmond Public Schools that provides opportunities for students to be creative and meet others in environments outside of the classroom. She will receive YWCA recognition for her work in education.

“In all of my work, I've focused on bringing people together from different sectors … to think about how we can all work together, better, to serve the population, whether it's kids or older adults, “ she said, “and to better understand what individuals are needing.”