Two Richmond startups have been selected for Lighthouse Labs’ competitive accelerator. Companies admitted into the 11-week program receive mentorship, office space, resources and guidance.

Lighthouse Labs is a nationally recognized startup accelerator based out of the Michael Wassmer Innovation Center in Shockoe Bottom. It has helped more than 100 startups in the 11 years since it was founded.

“The startups selected range in their focus, but all have something in common: talented, engaging founders tackling real issues with innovative solutions,” said Art Espey, executive director for Lighthouse Labs. “Our selection process was more competitive than ever, and each of these companies — and founder — rose to the top, representing the best of entrepreneurship across Virginia and beyond.”

About 63% of the cohort’s founders are from traditionally underrepresented groups among entrepreneurs. Five of the teams are from Virginia. Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation and VCU Health supports other teams in the batch.

Companies receive $20,000 in equity-free funding as part of the program running from Aug. 21 through Nov. 1.

The Richmond startups

Richmond native Keya Wingfield started her snack company Keya & Co after competing on the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship in 2021. Born in Bombay, India, her business creates culturally inspired snack foods. Its first product is Keya’s Bombay Chips, featuring masala-spiced potatoes. More snack flavors are in development.

Wingfield for 11 years has also operated Keya & Co Baking, which makes custom desserts.

The other Richmond startup founder is Kristin Richardson, whose company Sherah is designed to help clients get personal assistants — both virtually and in person. The company has a scaled membership plan including help with over 13 types of tasks from indoor and outdoor home needs, email and calendar management, kids, pet care, groceries and more.

Keya & Co and Sherah are two of the eight startups for Lighthouse Labs’ 15th batch of companies. They were selected from a pool of 200 applicants.

Other startups

Chiyo; a personalized nutritional therapy platform that guides women from fertility through postpartum (New York; co-founders Jennifer Jolorte Doro, Irene Liu)

GenLogs; redefines supply chain visibility by applying artificial intelligence to a nationwide network of roadside sensors, mapping America’s truck carrier networks to minimize fraud and theft and maximize efficiency (Arlington; co-founders Blake Balch, Ryan Joyce, Joe Sherman)

Linshom Medical; the first to deliver operating room-quality respiratory monitoring to a patient’s bedside (Ellicott City, Maryland; co-founders Ronen Feldman, Ric Hughen)

N-Smart; enables intelligent damage assessment and system recovery for energy grids using “The Internet of Things,” or individual objects connected to the internet — like an Amazon Alexa or Google Home or wearables like an Apple Watch (Sterling; founder Kiran Yeddala) Parlay; helps community banks and credit unions attract, qualify and convert small-business borrowers (Alexandria; co-founders James Cho, Jay Long, Alex McLeod)

Tiny Docs; an interactive children’s health platform using the power of animation, storytelling and technology to teach kids and families (Chicago; co-founders Dustin Claretto, Vivek Poola, Sunny Williams)

