A major player in the electrification space recently opened a new manufacturing facility in Mechanicsville as part of a major nationwide expansion into a growing area of the overall economy.

Swedish-Swiss multinational corporation ABB invested $6 million into a new 65,000-square-foot manufacturing, testing and repair facility to grow its Motion Traction business.

ABB’s Motion Traction division creates a range of electrified equipment, converters and batteries for the railway transportation industries, as well as electric off-road construction machinery for mining and electrical buses. It also has products for use in cranes used for moving shipping containers at sea ports.

ABB workers build smaller pieces and assemble them into much larger components that are installed into the machinery. Their manufacturing floor is filled with pieces like aluminum plates, circuit breakers, power modules, busbars, and capacitor fans used to assemble components.

The Mechanicsville facility is a new home for the Motion Traction division, which previously shared a space with another ABB division off of Eastport Boulevard near Richmond International Airport. The growing electric industry necessitated more space for both divisions.

“The new facility is entirely due to growth from both groups; we needed the extra space,” said Peter Basile, president for the U.S. Traction Division.

Basile’s division has more manufacturing space tailored specifically to Motion Traction products plus office space for sales and product management.

Mechanicsville is just one piece of ABB’s overall bet on the growth of electrification. In June, it announced the investment of $170 million across eight U.S. sites with the goal of ramping up its production in the space, which includes nearly every sector of the U.S. economy.

The company, based in Zurich, Switzerland, said that its U.S. operations comprise a majority of its annual revenue at 24%.

ABB cited the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act as a catalyst for more investment in U.S. clean energy for power generation, manufacturing, electric transportation and industrial efficiency. Coupled with anticipated growth of the country’s GDP and an expected $1 trillion investment in electric vehicle infrastructure, ABB said it was confident in making the overall investment.

ABB said its own projections showed that 25% of the global industry growth would be centered in the U.S.

Mechanicsville was among the smaller overall dollar figures of the overall expansion. Around $100 million was invested in a Wisconsin facility making electrical parts for buildings and industrial sites. Another $40 million went to a New Mexico plant building cable accessories to expand the electric grid.

Mechanicsville’s Motion Traction business essentially boils down to two growing markets: the electrification of rail and e-mobility for large off-highway construction or agricultural machinery.

While Basile says there is currently a push to electrify trains across the country, few systems have yet to go completely electric. Amtrack’s Northeast corridor, including lines in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, have gone electric. California’s Caltrain is also in the middle of a $2 billion effort to electrify its trains. Nearly all other passenger trains in the country are running on diesel.

Some components on ABB’s manufacturing floor were being shipped to Caltrain, as well as MARTA, Atlanta’s public transit system.

“Further south of (Richmond), more of the systems are diesel,” Basile said. “But there’s talk of electrifying the system further down to make it more green and energy efficient.”

Rail electrification was opposed by the Association of American Railroads in 2021, reasoning that it wouldn’t be cost effective and that it could cause a shift to more trucking.

Still, the rail industry is making shifts toward electric with part of a federal $2 billion infrastructure plan going towards shifting to electric, while Amtrack has increased use of its electric cars and has had success with electric lines, like it’s Acela service in the northeast corridor.

ABB’s customer-base in the off-road vehicle space is also showing signs of growth, though still in its infancy.

“Electrification of large construction vehicles has been going on for several years but not as much as you would think when comparing to automotive,” Basile said. “I would have to say we’re a few years behind Europe.”

OEM Off-Highway, a trade publication for construction machinery, recently wrote that electrification is headed for a tipping-point within the next two years as companies are continuing to adopt these products amid stricter regulations around emissions.

The facility is currently operating with around 40 employees. Basile said the goal is to scale up the number of workers as demand increases. The facility would be able to house 100 skilled employees at full capacity.