Tobacco giant Altria has completed a $2.75 billion purchase of vaping firm NJOY, staking out a position in the biggest part of the smoke-free tobacco business.

Henrico County-based Altria, which makes Marlboro cigarettes, the nation’s biggest-selling brand with more than 40% of the market, has been moving aggressively into products that deliver nicotine but without the smoke that contains the tar, chemicals and carbon monoxide that cause cancer and lung disease.

With NJOY, it now has products for people who want to use e-cigarettes, while a joint venture with Japan Tobacco announced last year brings a product that heats cigarette-like tobacco sticks. These add to the company’s existing oral and pouch tobacco products.

“The completion of this transaction is a transformative step in our goal of moving beyond smoking,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s CEO.

NJOY has received marketing granted orders from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a critical approval for selling vaping items, for six of its products, accounting for a major share of the 23 such orders the FDA has issued.

Its ACE device is the only e-vapor device that has won such a marketing authorization. The other five orders are for its nicotine pods, with concentrations ranging from 2.4% to 6%.

NJOY’s ACE device and its pods are sold in 33,000 U.S. stores, and Altria said its initial plans to expand sales will bring the product to about 70,000 outlets. Those account for about 70% of vaping products and 55% of cigarette sales in U.S. chain and convenience stores.

E-vaping products now have the largest share of the smoke-free market, with more than 14 million adult tobacco users who spend some $7 billion on them.

Altria moved to buy NJOY shortly after it shed all of its $12.8 billion investment in Juul earlier this year. Altria had owned 35% of Juul, but that firm’s e-cigarettes stirred controversy because some had sweet, candy-like flavoring. In 2020, the FDA banned all e-cigarette flavoring other than tobacco or menthol.

The FDA also issued an order barring Juul from selling any of its e-cigarettes, but later stayed that order.

Meanwhile, governments and individuals filed thousands of lawsuits against Altria and Juul, alleging a wide variety of damages. Last month, Altria settled roughly 6,000 of these for $253 million.

Altria has agreed to pay up to $500 million more depending on regulatory approvals for other NJOY products.

It is paying for the purchase with cash, commercial paper and a $2 billion loan. It expects NJOY to be adding to cash flow by 2025.