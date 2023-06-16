Atlantic Union Bank will be laying off 74 employees by the end of July, as part of a cost-cutting move that will also see it move people from two floors of a leased building into two other buildings.

Most of the layoffs will be in Richmond, where the statewide bank is headquartered.

The biggest impact is on the 15-person team that handles Atlantic Union’s indirect automobile loan business – the loans it makes to dealers that end up being what car buyers sign on to when arranging financing at a dealership. Most others are in support positions in various locations, no branches will be closed.

“This is a transaction business; you may never really know that we’re the one your payments go to. But we’re about relationships with people and businesses; we want to be who you go to for all your loans,” said John Asbury, Atlantic Union chief executive.

The bank will still make car loans, but directly with buyers, he said.

The layoffs, and open jobs the bank will not fill to cut its positions by that 4%, are coming because the Richmond-based bank now expects high interest rates will slow revenue growth more than it had thought with last year’s projections, Asbury said.

“You don’t want expenses to grow more than revenue,” he said.

As 2022 wound down, Atlantic Union’s forecast for this year had been that its revenue would rise by about 4% to 6%.

But as the Federal Reserve kept raising interest rates this winter and spring, the bank now expects growth will be more in the 1% to 2% range, he said.

Central bankers, like the Federal Reserve, will boost interest rates when they see the economy growing fast and sparking inflation – and since the main reason that works is by discouraging borrowing, it can have an effect on banks’ revenue. Banks' revenue comprises net interest income – basically the difference between the money it makes from its loans minus the money it pays on its deposits – along with the various fees it collects.

Atlantic Union’s latest financial report showed its first quarter operating expenses rose by more than 2.5% from last year’s level, while salaries and benefits rose by nearly 4%.

But the layoffs and unfilled positions, along with consolidating office space in Richmond and savings on technology services contracts, will l reduce annual expenses by about $17 million.

That’ll keep growth in costs in line with growth in revenue, Asbury said.

He said Atlantic Union's deposits are holding steady and that the Virginia economy remains strong.

"We're cautiously optimistic," he said.

