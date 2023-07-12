A storm was coming last summer when Nicole and Jack Thompson passed by pickleball players on a tennis court. They heard the players regretting that they’d have to stop playing because of the imminent rain.

After many late night talks and spreadsheets, Bangers & Dinks, an indoor pickleball space at 1516 Koger Center Blvd. , was created.

“I could not get the idea out of my head,” Nicole Thompson said.

The new business opened on July 1. A “banger” is when a player likes to play with power, comparable to spiking in volleyball, Nicole Thompson said. A “dink” is when a player goes for a softer and more controlled ball.

Pickleball is on the rise both locally and nationally. The sport was originally invented in 1965 by Washington state vacationers, including a former U.S Congressman. It took off during the pandemic, when it provided people who had been cooped up inside with a chance to get outside with minimal equipment.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America for the past three years. There are currently 36.5 million pickleball players estimated in the United States according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals in 2022. Additionally, pickleball participation has grown an average of 158.6% over the last 3 years according to the SFIA. Players 18-34 make up the largest percentage of pickleball players at 28.8% nationwide.

Performance Pickleball RVA is bringing 12 indoor courts to he Regency site in Henrico County, with an estimated opening date this December.

Pickleball is played in singles or doubles, on a court that looks like a shrunken tennis court. Play with hard paddles and brightly colored, perforated plastic balls is fast but involves less running than tennis.

The courts are open play, which is a differentiator to other indoor courts.

“Here we decided to go a completely different direction, where we’re bringing the outside courts in,” Thompson said, adding that usually indoor courts require reservations, while public tennis courts take the open-play approach.

The space offers eight courts, permanent fencing, pro-cushion flooring to minimize impact, and food and drinks. It’s open every weekday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the bigger influx of patrons in the mornings and evenings.

There are daily passes for $12, and monthly memberships varying in price. The couple offered a “founder’s membership” with discounted rates for community members that supported the business and signed up before it even opened.

“I feel very fortunate,” Thompson said. “I feel very optimistic, and not just optimistic about the success of the business, but I also feel optimistic about the community that’s developing here.”

Nicole and Jack hope to instill “competitive comradery” in a place where there’s laughter and powerful energy. Nicole said pickleball is easy to learn, difficult to master, but has yet to find a group that didn’t leave without laughing and having fun.

“I laugh every time I play, doesn’t matter if I’m winning or losing,” Thompson said, adding that that is the vibe she wants for the place.

Nicole started playing approximately a year and a half ago, and Jack a bit before that.

Nicole and Jack had an uncommon meet-cute. Both are from Richmond, the same age, born in the same hospital, and moved to Northern Virginia for college. In 2001, they met at the same sports bar.

Now, they have three kids and run Bangers & Dinks together; Jack handles more of the business’s financial side, while Nicole has a knack with marketing. This isn’t their first business venture — she used to own a small business, and he runs a construction company.

Bangers & Dinks offers lessons ranging from beginner to advanced levels. For pickleball, there are one to seven levels, each counting in 0.5 increments, said Chrishawn Spackman, head of coaching and clinics at Bangers & Dinks.

Spackman brought in 14 coaches and worked with them to develop clinics, or lessons in pickleball. Each clinic has a one coach to four players ratio, and during the first week open, they were offering 40 clinics — like beginner’s three times per week for flexibility.

Spackman offered three main tips for people curious about starting pickleball:

Get curious about the game and research. There is plenty of information online about what it consists of. It may be overwhelming, but get acclimated with it. Take a look at clinics. It’s a good idea to watch other people play it, but learning the correct movement right away is the best way to start. It’s important to avoid creating bad habits at the beginning, as the game is all about muscle memory. Expect mistakes and learn from them.

“The reason I think people love pickleball is that everybody can do it. And everybody can do it well enough,” Spackman said. “Whatever it looks like.”