It was 1976 when Kimberly Ann Calos got her prom dress from the Salvation Army. Since then, people always ask her, “where do you get your stuff?”

“I leave no stone unturned,” Calos says.

Now, her self-described funky, vintage, unusual, artsy or over-the-top store is moving from Petersburg to Carytown — a Richmond neighborhood Calos has always loved, she said.

The neighborhood is in the heart of Richmond with nine blocks of “quirky shops,” neighboring the Museum District and Byrd Park, according to its website. It’s “very hip,” Calos said.

The business had a variety of names and is currently transitioning from Petersburg Pickers to Bougie Goat Boutique. The upscale resale store features statement pieces from every era, such as jewelry, clothing, accessories and home decor, like a statement paperweight or mirror.

“I have always been that person that doesn’t want to dress like everybody else, that doesn’t want to decorate like everybody else,” Calos said. “I’m not normal.”

Calos doesn’t sit around and read fashion magazines all the time or know who every designer is, but she knows when an item is of timeless quality or a cool addition to the wardrobe, she said.

With a “Go! Go! Go!” tattoo and a “BE ART” necklace, Calos describes herself as a nomad.

“I like change. I like change not only in my life, but change in my inventory,” Calos said. “No one wants to come to a store where they saw that yesterday; they want something new.”

This is her 10th move business-wise, so the choreography is set: permits, business license, address change, HVAC system check, electricians, locksmiths, pest control and more.

The Petersburg location is still under contract for two more years, but along with the Carytown location, Calos might come out a little better than before monetarily, she said. Calos started her business in Hopewell in 1990 and moved to Petersburg in 2005. The Petersburg venture started as a 7,000-square-foot warehouse with fashion merchandise and furnishings, and it had to transition to a 2,000-square-foot corner store in the Old Towne District; the move to Richmond’s Carytown location is about 2,000 square feet as well.

The new space allows for different sections of merchandise, though Calos isn’t in the business of furniture anymore — unless it’s really spectacular. The merchandise is what would fit into a car. Intimate, cozy and bright are the words to describe the Carytown store, as opposed to a more cavernous place in Petersburg, Calos said.

This is her last retail chapter, its length not yet defined, but Calos said she wants to travel once she is ready.

“I just hope that I bring a different positive vibe to Carytown, because I’m so excited to have a challenge,” she said. “I need to be stimulated.”

Located on 3451 W. Cary St., the boutique will open in early June. It will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from “10-ish” a.m. to “5-ish” p.m. and on Sundays from noonish to “6-ish” p.m. — just in case Calos is running late, but she said her showcase goats will be outside to signal the store is open for business.