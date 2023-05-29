Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Brenton S. Halsey, a business trailblazer and co-founder of Richmond's James River Corp. and a civic leader dubbed "father of the Riverfront" for his key role in revitalizing the city’s downtown shoreline, died Sunday at his Richmond home. He was 96.

In 1969, Mr. Halsey co-founded James River Paper Co. — later renamed James River Corp. — and helped build the paper products firm into a Fortune 100 multinational corporation with 118 plants and 35,000 employees.

According to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Mr. Halsey and Robert Williams "created a business that far surpassed their wildest expectations, an empire that grew and maintained its position as a world leader in the paper business until its merger with Fort Howard and the eventual move of its headquarters to Chicago, Illinois, in 1997 under the name of Fort James."

"He was brilliant in his financial and growth strategy," said Lud Kimbrough, a family friend who worked for James River Corp. for 14 years. "But his impact and the reason that the company was successful was some of the leadership qualities that he communicated and insisted on throughout the company."

As a civic leader, Mr. Halsey enlisted corporate partners in a cleanup of Richmond’s downtown Riverfront, helping raise money to build the Canal Walk on Brown’s Island and the Belle Isle pedestrian bridge. He participated in the redevelopment of the historic Tredegar Ironworks and helped bring about the establishment of the Civil War center there.

In December 2011, an aluminum pedestrian bridge across the James River was dedicated in honor of Mr. Halsey, who was the founding chairman and longtime president of Richmond Riverfront Development Corp., one of the civic organizations that merged into Venture Richmond.

Jack Berry, then the head of Venture Richmond, called Mr. Halsey “father of the Riverfront” for his efforts to develop the James’ shoreline into a civic attraction. Venture Richmond General Counsel John W. Bates III said at the dedication: "Brent IS Richmond's Riverfront. His fingerprints and footprints are on every inch of it from Belle Isle to the Great Shiplock."

Mr. Halsey said at the time that he and others had worked to bring the Riverfront "out of the dark ages," but he said there was more to do to realize the Riverfront "of our dreams."

Mr. Halsey, a native of Newport News, received an engineering degree from the University of Virginia, then served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953 as a landing craft group commander. He was an engineer with Virginia-Carolina Chemical Co. from 1951 to 1953 before holding a succession of positions with Albemarle Paper Manufacturing Co.

Ethyl Corp. was a subsidiary of Albemarle Paper Manufacturing. Mr. Halsey was president and general manager of Interstate Bag Co., a subsidiary of Ethyl Corp., from 1966 to 1969.

In 1969, according to the Museum of History & Culture, Mr. Halsey and Williams, who had worked together at Albemarle Paper Manufacturing, purchased the assets of Ethyl Corp.'s Specialty Papers Division.

They established corporate ethics to guide the new business, set about improving operations and embarked on a rapid series of acquisitions of larger companies and specialty paper divisions. Mr. Halsey became chairman and CEO, and Williams became president.

The name of the business changed to James River Corp. in 1973. In time, it became one of the world's largest consumer tissue and paper products companies, with well-known brands such as Dixie Cups, Brawny paper towels and Quilted Northern bathroom tissue. In the fiscal year that ended April 30, 1989, the company earned $255 million on sales of more than $5.8 billion, making James River one of the world's largest paper companies, before a downturn in the paper industry in the 1990s.

Mr. Halsey retired in 1992. Williams, who succeeded Mr. Halsey as chairman and CEO, retired in 1996.

In October 1994, Mr. Halsey's son, Brenton S. Halsey Jr., 39, a vice president at the company, was shot and killed at his office near Philadelphia by a former company employee who then took his own life.

Williams, co-founder of the business, died in 2016 at 86. Mr. Halsey recalled at the time that, when they set out on their joint business venture, it was risky but, as experienced paper company executives, "we both were very familiar with operations and market and thought we could improve it and make it profitable quickly.”

Mr. Halsey noted: “We were known in the industry for doing things a little differently. We believed strongly in employee ownership and participation." He added: “We were strong believers in ethical behavior, which we believed benefited a company instead of hurt it. That was an important part of our operation.”

At the time of his retirement, Mr. Halsey was president of the Richmond Riverfront Development Corp., vice president of the Virginia Historical Society and a trustee of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial Foundation at Monticello in Charlottesville and the Mariners' Museum in Newport News. Mr. Halsey later was among local business leaders who funded the statue of Jefferson that was unveiled in 2012 in the Virginia State Capitol’s underground annex.

“Brent Halsey was one of the finest of men, and one of the great board chairs of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation at Monticello," said Leslie Greene Bowman, who recently stepped down after nearly 15 years as president of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation. "He was a transformational civic leader, in large part because he cared deeply about history, really listened and solicited opinions that might differ from his own."

In 2007, during the 45th annual Richmond Humanitarian Awards dinner, the Richmond chapter of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities recognized Mr. Halsey for service to the community.

In addition to his business and civic pursuits, Mr. Halsey was a longtime avid and competitive sailor.

"He was a giant: not just in business, and not just in civic service, but to his family," said Jim Rogers, an executive at James River Corp. who worked for Mr. Halsey for more than 20 years. "He handled adversity with such grace and set an example for all of us."

Mr. Halsey's wife of 67 years, Elizabeth Lindsay Graham Halsey, died in December 2021 at 90. Mr. Halsey is survived by his children, Liza Halsey Perrin (Johnny), Kate Halsey Edris (Phil), Melanie Halsey Crittenden (Guy); and his daughter-in-law, Corell Luckhardt Halsey Moore (Thurston); 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

"He was obviously a very successful businessman," said Philip Halsey, one of Mr. Halsey's grandchildren. "But on top of that, he was just the most loving man, and he loved all of his children and grandkids."

Mr. Halsey's funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 1, graveside at Hollywood Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.