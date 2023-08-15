As Jim Ahmed tells it, he is the best clock repairman of all time.

“If you Google ‘world’s best clock repair,’ my name comes first,” says Ahmed, “almost 70 years old,” originally from Karachi, Pakistan.

He may be a split-second off. A recent Google search of his name, which took 0.60 seconds, does have him on top, but his name is included on a Yelp list among the top keepers of timepieces in Richmond. Google's algorithm is notoriously finnicky — impacted by time, geolocation and the ostensibly random rules of the search engine — but that day in this city, at least, he was ranked the best of the best.

Ahmed is the founder, owner and sole employee of The Clockworks, a tiny clock and watch repair shop at 5613 Patterson Ave. near Willow Lawn.

The shop is, quite literally, standing room only; aside from a small opening at the entryway, most of the limited space is occupied by antique clocks, rows of tools, bins of spare parts, and stacks of receipts and invoices. The room vibrates with the ceaseless ticking of dozens of timepieces, punctuated every 15 minutes by the chiming of the Westminster clocks that line the walls.

To an outside observer, the clutter is perhaps overwhelming. But despite the apparent chaos, Ahmed says he knows exactly what and where everything is. All of it, he says, belongs to customers who have left the instruments with him for much-needed attention.

Clockmaking and repair is a profession that discovered Ahmed rather more than he discovered it. His original plan was to be a dentist. But he struggled with biology and chemistry and realized that he was not enjoying his career track.

“In my family, (everyone) is in mechanical professions. My father was an engineer with an airline,” Ahmed said. And, like his family members, Ahmed has always been “really mechanically inclined,” able to fix music boxes, binoculars, barometers and car key fobs.

He ditched dentistry and turned instead to the practice of crafting and tending timepieces.

In 1975, Ahmed moved from Pakistan to Toronto to study watchmaking at George Brown College. After graduating, he worked for eight years as a quality control inspector for Bulova, a competitor of Rolex based in New York.

But Canadian winters proved to be too much for Ahmed. “Canada is very, very cold,” he said with a laugh. After braving the snow and bitter chill for nearly a decade, he moved to the United States in 1984, settling in Richmond. Four years later, in 1988, he started The Clockworks.

His success was nearly instant. Ahmed largely credits this to the quality of his work and the immense value of word-of-mouth marketing. He does not have a website (though you can find him on YouTube), he does not do any promotion, and he never seeks out clients for his cash-only business.

Instead, he says, customers find him and, once they do, they stay with him.

Whoever “comes to me once ... will always come to me again,” Ahmed remarked.

Customers arrive from “everywhere:" from cities across Virginia; neighboring states like the Carolinas and West Virginia; and even sometimes from Europe. They have included former Gov. Jim Gilmore, members of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Richmond, folks from the CSX Corp., prominent government officials from around the state and everyone in between.

In the span of a single hour on Wednesday morning, one customer came into The Clockworks because Ahmed had done work on her grandfather clock three decades earlier and it needed additional servicing; another came in for a project because, the customer said, “every watch and jewelry store (in the area) sent us here.”

Those sorts of patrons are not uncommon, according to Ahmed.

On more than one occasion, he has received a timepiece for repair and instantly recognized his own work from 30 or more years earlier. On other occasions, he has been the one to salvage a clock that no one else seemed able to save from the ravages of time.

One time, Ahmed recounted, a customer came in with an inherited clock that had stopped at 5:25 — the exact minute of the death of its previous owner. Experts across the country — California, Georgia and Virginia — had been unable to restore it to proper working order; after each and every repair, the clock would stop again at 5:25.

Ahmed knew the problem without even opening up the clock. When he removed its face and found broken teeth in a small gear within the delicate apparatus inside, his suspicions were confirmed. He brought the clock back to life, and it ticks on to this day.

“You have to understand (clocks),” Ahmed said. The job is not just a matter of guesswork, of haphazardly ripping things apart with pliers, he explained. The rehabilitation of timepieces requires a comprehensive grasp of their function and a profound respect for their nature.

The jobs, each unique as their subjects, take him anywhere from five minutes to six months. They range from simple battery replacements and instrument oiling to removing and reconstructing the complex internal mechanisms of centuries-old devices.

This Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter went to The Clockworks with a watch of his own, recently purchased and in dire need of resizing. Before the visit, I had tried to accomplish the task myself with a thumbtack and a hammer. For this, I received a gentle, good-natured and well-deserved “tsk tsk.”

Ahmed fluidly removed the pins and links of the watch with ease. As a small Atmos clock — powered by temperature and atmospheric pressure changes and worth upward of $6,000 — sounded behind him, he talked through the process of resizing a watch so that its face was centered properly and it fit the wearer’s wrist in just the right way.

His own watch — a Rolex gifted to him by his father — is fitted meticulously. He wears it daily, but he is never the one to service it. Timepiece maintenance is like medicine, he remarked.

“People will tell you, ‘I learned (watchmaking) from my father’ ... or ‘I learned from my grandfather,’ but it doesn’t mean anything. If somebody says, ‘I know a lot about medicine and, if you have any issues with your health, you let me know and I will tell you what to take,’ is he a doctor? No, he is not.”

And just as surgeons never perform complex operations on themselves, Ahmed cannot bring himself to crack open his own treasured possessions.

He has tried his capable hand at tailoring, plumbing and electrical work. He liked each just fine. But it is the tedious, mentally rigorous and captivating world of clockmaking and repair that took hold of him and refused to let go.

So much so that, despite feeling he ought to retire soon, Ahmed is not quite sure when he will, if ever. He says he is in the shop every day and has not taken a vacation in over 25 years.

“There is one way to do this work: the right way,” he said. “If I do something, I do it right.” For 35 years, this has kept his customers from across the country and the world coming back, time and time again.