It’s headquartered in Washington, but online real estate giant CoStar Group has its biggest operation in Richmond – and it is about to get bigger.

With construction underway for a 26-story office tower and five-story multipurpose building next to its current offices at 501 S. Fifth St., CoStar is planning to hire 2,000 more people in addition to the more than 1,550 who currently work in Richmond, Chief Executive Officer Andrew C. Florance said.

The company is centralizing its research function here, but the new jobs also involve technology, operations, software development, marketing, and the writing and editing of the expanding content — including images, video and music — that Florance thinks will make shopping for real estate easier, whether that’s for a home to buy, an apartment to rent or commercial property to buy, invest in or lease.

“We do a lot in Richmond, more than research — software, marketing, operations, a lot of creative,” he said.

“You want to know what it’s like in Cleveland Park, Washington, D.C.? Well, we have a field team out, taking photos, video, interviewing people there,” he said.

It’s the kind of information Florance thinks will give the company’s apartments.com service, as well as the Homes.com home sales listing service it acquired in 2021 and is busily upgrading, an important edge in the competition to attract consumer attention.

“We want to be able to tell you about neighborhoods, the schools, the parks. … We’re getting so much content, we’ll be able to tell you everything about a neighborhood,” he said.

Although the new office tower probably won’t be ready for people to move into until 2025, that’s not going to slow CoStar’s hiring push, Florance said.

“I don’t want the completion of a building be what regulates our growth,” Florance said. “We’ll make do until it’s ready.”

In the meantime, the company has acquired a building in the 900 block of Semmes Avenue in Manchester that it plans to renovate to house its growing workforce here. It leases space in the Pattern Building on Tredegar Street and subleases space in Owens & Minor’s building a few blocks to the east of its South Fifth Street building.

CoStar Chief Financial Officer Scott Wheeler says the company is looking for a 13% increase in revenue this year from 2022’s $2.18 billion.

Much of the growth CoStar is looking for, Florance said, is from segments in which Richmond plays a major role, such as its $745 million-a-year multifamily business with its flagship apartments.com service.

The company is looking for revenue here to grow by 20% to 23% this year.

Its international operations will be another major engine of growth this year, and here, too, many of the people responsible for that are based in Richmond, Florance said.

Homes.com, a sales listing site, and Homesnap, a mobile app for real estate agents and brokers, both acquired by CoStar in 2021, also are a major focus for future growth, and also have a big presence in Richmond, he said.

Continuing to develop and invest in Homes.com is a key priority for 2023, CoStar said, in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This effort will include creating tools for real estate agents and brokers and increased investment in marketing to build website traffic.

The company’s priorities for this year include expanding its services for investors looking to buy or invest in commercial real estate, another sector in which Richmond plays a central role, Florance said.

Richmond is also key to CoStar’s BizBuySell website for buyers and sellers of small businesses and franchises.

Even though the pandemic has led many employers to rethink the need for office and retail space, CoStar is still looking for growth from its subscription-based commercial real estate service, where it’s looking for revenue to rise 10% from 2022’s $837 million.

Florance himself had a rethink about working remotely after swinging by the Richmond office as employees began returning to work last year.

“The energy, the level of collaboration and organization just can’t be replicated over Zoom,” he said. “The mentoring, support. ... People get so much from working together.”

And he could see it as well, looking at turnover rates — the percentage of employees who were leaving — that was one-third the national average.

The company’s expanded campus will include on-site energy generation, energy-efficient building systems and enclosures and a reduced carbon footprint, as well as about 50,000 square feet of green terraces on the hillside.

“This was an industrial area, … so much rich history,” Florance said.

That included an armaments factory for the Confederacy that produced so many bullets that it cost $15 million to remediate the lead in the ground where the new campus will rise, he said.

Construction also uncovered a tunnel from the 1830s: “beautiful brick work; we’re going to reconstruct it.” The tunnel handled overflow from a now covered-up canal, he said.

Florance says Richmond’s attractions for CoStar include premier access to higher education — he is on the board of visitors of Virginia Commonwealth University — as well as such amenities as riverfront views and ample greenspace and plenty of restaurant, retail and entertainment options.

The company has invested in Richmond Public Schools and such programs as the Virginia Ready Initiative, a nonprofit organization that helps Virginians who want to develop skills for their chosen career paths.

Earlier this month, CoStar Group promised to give $18 million to Virginia Commonwealth University to build a center for arts and innovation, to be named the CoStar Center for Arts and Innovation.

It was back in 2005, with a stop at the Richmond Folk Festival, that it first struck Florance that the city might offer the kind of educational and quality-of-life base that could support a major center for the firm, which runs online real estate marketplaces and provides information and analytics for real estate markets.

CoStar came here in 2016 and became a Folk Festival sponsor. Last year at the CoStar Group stage, the Zimbabwean group Black Umfolosi’s traditional imbube music — it means “kings” — featuring singing in four-part harmony and plenty of dancing, got a crowd of Richmonders to lift arms in rhythm to the repeated words: “imbube, imbube, imbube.”