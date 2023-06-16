Leigh Sewell’s career began at Circuit City, the once-giant electronics retailer. She started as a college intern working in the accounting department.

After graduation, the company brought her on full time.

But when her daughter suffered a brain injury at birth, Sewell pivoted to health care and went back to college. She eventually rose to the position of hospital CEO.

Now, at age 47, Sewell is ready for what she’s calling “Chapter 3” of her working life: owning and operating a Carytown boutique.

She stayed at Circuit City for nine years. Then in 2001, she gave birth to twins, Taylor and Sydney, who arrived three months premature. Taylor suffered a brain injury at birth that resulted in cerebral palsy. The doctor told Sewell she needed to become her daughter’s biggest advocate.

“I didn’t really know what she meant at the time,” Sewell said.

But she quickly realized how daunting it can be to navigate the world of health care, even if your daughter doesn’t have special needs. She knew she wanted to work toward the greater good.

Her career aspirations took a “paradigm shift,” she said.

At first, she thought it meant going to medical school and becoming a doctor. It would have been an arduous journey, given her family’s needs.

Instead, she decided to take a job at Bon Secours as a supply chain director, stocking hospital units with the medicines, devices and latex gloves to keep the hospital running. Later she went back to school, to Virginia Commonwealth University, where she earned a master’s in health administration.

She ascended the ladder and in 2018 – the same day Bon Secours merged with Ohio health system Mercy Health – became CEO of Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover County and Richmond Community Hospital in Church Hill. Later, she took the reins of Rappahannock General Hospital and handed off Community to another executive.

Sewell stayed at Bon Secours for 17 years until last month, when she gave her notice. Something else was lingering inside her. She’s always loved fashion, and she’s always been intrigued at the idea of owning her own business.

While visiting her daughter Sydney at the University of Tennessee, she had stumbled into a women’s boutique called Monkee’s. She started finding the chain’s locations in other cities across the mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Eventually, she took the plunge, called the corporate team and asked about franchising.

It felt like the right time to make a move. Memorial Regional was nearing completion on an expansion, and the cardiovascular program had grown, just as she had envisioned.

“I felt like I was ready for Chapter 3,” Sewell said. “So I just pulled the trigger.”

Monkee’s is based in North Carolina and will soon have 45 stores selling women’s clothing, shoes and accessories, all in what Sewell calls a fun and inviting environment.

Monkee’s describes itself as “upscale, girlie and always in style.”

Sewell’s goal is to sell a range of products wide enough to appeal to three generations: her own, her mother’s and her children’s — she has two sets of twins, one identical and one fraternal.

Located at 3504 West Cary St., Monkee’s of Richmond will open in Carytown Exchange, the neighborhood’s most recently developed block, near the Publix grocery store. Alongside her 1,800-square-foot store are Torchy’s Tacos and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream.

Sewell became fond of the block after regularly visiting the nearby Starbucks on her way to work. Construction will finish on her parcel in mid-July, and the store will open its doors Aug. 11.

With one full-time employee and a handful of managers, Sewell will run the day-to-day operations.

After 17 years in hospitals, Sewell wasn’t going to completely abandon health care. She has an idea for the store called “Shop with a doc,” in which customers can visit the store for an evening and hear a brief presentation from a female doctor about a health issue. Then the women can stay, mingle and chat with the doctor.

The idea came from a similar concept at Bon Secours, in which members of the public visited parks or gyms and talked with doctors one on one. It’s a way to make sure Chapter 2 transitions smoothly into Chapter 3.

“I’m definitely always looking for ways to get more involved with the community,” Sewell said.

