Nikki Chrimes was thinking about buying a home after a decade of renting an aging Powhatan County house where she raised her 13-year-old son Aiden.

Problem is, the median sales price for a house in Powhatan last month was $428,500, and Chrimes’ pay working at a physical therapists’ office couldn’t stretch that far.

“I looked and looked and couldn’t find anything,” she said.

Eventually, she and dozens of volunteers from Habitat for Humanity erected a home for Chrimes this spring and summer on Old Tavern Road.

In rural areas, Habitat's sweat equity and volunteerism approach is one way to tackle the often neglected problem rural Virginians face trying to find a place they can afford.

It's particularly acute because rural populations are aging -- which means fixed incomes -- and there are far fewer apartments to rent, in part because of strict zoning ordinance limits, the nonprofit group Housing Forward Virginia says.

Most of what is for rent for those who can't afford soaring home prices are single family homes, often in need of repairs -- but rehabilitation assistance programs are often only available to homeowners.

Chrimes' home county, Powhatan, is one example

"It’s a county that is growing in population and is trying to balance retaining its rural character with its residential communities and economic development, especially along and off U.S. 60," said Susan Winiecki, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Powhatan.

"Because most minimum residential lots sizes are now between 5 and 10 acres, trying to find affordable, grandfathered lots that are 1- to 3-acres are like finding needles in the haystacks you see dotting the county," she said.

"The few lots that Habitat can even consider also often require alternative septic systems, which are in the $30,000 range," she said.

Addressing what's becoming a dire need

Modular homes, like the one Chrimes moved into, are one way to hold down costs -- they're built in a factory, and once installed on a foundation and finished by Habitat volunteers, they exceed building code requirements.

They're one answer Habitat is relying on in Powhatan, and one Winiecki thinks could help in other rural communities.

Habitat is also looking at developing a 110-acre conservation subdivision, building 14 houses on 2-acre lots with the rest of the land kept in a conserved, permitted use, she said.

But the need is there. A county worker making $45,000, aiming to keep housing costs at no more than the traditional 30% of gross income guideline would need to find a mortgage or rent of $1,125 or under.

In Powhatan, that means a house that costs $200,000 -- "another needle in a haystack," Winiecki said.

"Many, many families are paying 40 to 50% right now," she said.

“Affordable housing is a real challenge here,” says Bret Schardein, Powhatan county administrator. That’s true across all of rural Virginia.

Habitat’s efforts help, while the Board of Supervisors’ recent decision to clear the way for one popular approach – accessory dwelling units, or the kind of small stand-alone structures people used to call “mother-in-law apartments” or “granny flats” – has eased some pressure, he said.

“There’s a lot of interest in these,” he said.

Larger, more suburban jurisdictions, such as Chesterfield and Hanover counties, are also looking at such accessory units as a tool to encourage more affordable housing options

Schardein says they address a couple real rural need: older residents who want to stay, but can’t afford to continue to live in homes with rapidly rising assessed value for taxes and ever-increasing maintenance costs, as well as younger members of county families who can’t afford a place of their own in their home community.

In many rural counties, some of the other options communities like Chesterfield are turning to -- townhomes, smaller lot sizes for denser single family developments, apartment buildings – can be a tough sell, the nonprofit Housing Forward Virginia said in its current survey of rural housing needs.

The community facilities – water, sewer and utility lines – needed for such approaches to affordable housing can also be a roadblock in counties where houses traditionally rely on wells for water and septic tanks for waste, the nonprofit said.

In Louisa County, where the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors reports median sales price for homes rose 7% to $369,900 in the first quarter, affordable housing has been an issue for new firefighters, teachers and other county workers to find places to live in the community they serve, said Community Development Director Josh Gillespie.

That mid-point selling price – half of homes sell for more, half for less – is about eight times what a firefighter EMT earns and about 6 times what a first year teacher does. In both cases, that’s well about the 3 to 5 times income range that financial advisors recommend, depending on how much other debt a person has.

And while there are more places for rent in Louisa than in Powhatan – about 15% of housing units in Louisa can be rented compared with just 8.5% in Powhatan, the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment accounts for more than 37% of what a person with a $15-a-hour paycheck – well above the long-established guide that rent or mortgage and utilities shouldn’t exceed 30% of household income. Less than 1% of Louisa’s housing units are available for rent at any one time.

In Louisa and Powhatan, and across rural Virginia, county populations are greying. Even faster than in decades past, young people are moving out in search of jobs, so that roughly one out of five rural residents are elderly, Housing Forward Virginia said.

They are more likely to live alone and in recent years the numbers whose housings costs exceed that benchmark 30% figure has been growing faster than in more metropolitan parts of the state.

Aging, too, are many of the houses where older residents live.

They're often found in pockets -- corners of rural counties where census housing surveys don't reach -- but in one Fluvanna County community, Fork Union, data showed the average age of houses was 70 years, and that more than 30% were valued at $80,000 or less, suggesting a state of disrepair that Kim Hyland, executive director of the Fluvanna-Louisa Housing Foundation, keeps seeing with the nonprofit's three decades-old effort to help elderly and low income residents with the repairs needed to keep their homes habitable.

"If they need a new roof and it's going to cost $10,000 they get $800 a month from Social Security, they just can't do it," she said. "We can come in a do a roof $6,000, find grants or low interest loans, but then we'll see the foundation is failing, or they need new HVAC, or new windows or, this is common, the porch is falling away ... if you've got a home that's worth $40,000 and it needs $40,000 or $50,000 in repairs to be habitable, that's what rural homelessness looks like."

In such cases, the more responsible option is to demolish the falling-apart home and build something new, or to find another home, but people who find themselves in that situation often can't afford to do either.

"One-bedroom rental units look like a real answer," Hyland said. The foundation has already built one small project, on U.S. 33 a few miles outside the town of Louisa.

Its four single-bedroom homes with 576 square feet of living space, handicap accessible bathrooms, individual kitchens and laundry facilities, look a bit like a ranch house from the road, and while each unit is separate, the four look like a ranch house from the road.

Residents with cars will help those without, Gillespie said.

And there's a waiting list for it, Hyland said.

She wants to tweak that model for a larger project, with 25 small bungalow-style houses on a corner of a nearly 800-acre tract off Chalk Level Road, midway between the towns of Louisa and Mineral, where developers had hopes to build a business park that never materialized.

The foundation wants to build 16 similar one-bedroom units for elderly individuals, laid out around a courtyard, and 9 larger 2-bedroom units for county workers who can’t find anything they can afford in the county.

The site is next to the Louisa Resource Council campus, where it provides a range of support services from a food bank to a clothing closet to a dental program to help with car repairs so people can get to work -- even more supports than the good neighbors at the U.S. 33 units offer one another, Gillespie said.

Elderly individuals with annual incomes of 60% or less than the county’s $70,974 median and essential workers with incomes of 80% or less than that median would be eligible for the units.

The federal funding programs the foundation wants to tap for the $3.5 million to $4 million program says rents should be about 30% of the residents’ income. The foundation, has resources as well from the rental homes it has built, and sold over the years.

'Takes everyone pulling together to make these things happen'

Hyland is already eyeing land in Fluvanna County for a similar project there, and she's talking with a builder about possibly using modular houses -- the same approach Habitat for Humanity used for Chrimes' home in Powhatan -- to get the project off the ground quickly.

Chrimes' home is the first such Habitat home in the Richmond region, but the Powhatan chapter is looking to more, seeing them as an affordable way to get more people and sooner into a place to live.

In Louisa, Hyland is hoping people will be able to move in to the first eight single-bedroom units as early as next summer.

And she's thinking modular homes, especially once a production line is started, might be a fast and more affordable way to help when an aging home that's not really habitable but that still has a functioning well and septic system, needs to be replaced.

"It means we could get them into a place expeditiously," she said.

There's still work to do for the and options to explore for the Chalk Level Road project, and more ideas to consider, such as a U.S. Department of Agriculture Section 502 loan program, which offers longer-term mortgages at rates lower income rural residents can afford.

The paperwork can be daunting, but Hyland hopes that rounding up volunteers to help with that chore would make the program more accessible.

"We've been lucky here, with the county's being so supportive. It takes everyone pulling together to make these things happen," she said.

