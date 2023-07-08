The Lidl store in western Henrico County will be closing on July 16, the German grocery retailer has announced.

The 36,000-square-foot location at 12151 W. Broad St. in the GreenGate development in the Short Pump area opened in summer 2017. Lidl U.S. CEO Brendan Proctor and then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe attended the grand opening.

"This was an underperforming location, and we made the strategic decision to close this location so we can focus on the locations that are closer and more convenient to more of our customers and where we are seeing significant growth," company spokesman Chandler Spivey said in an email.

Lidl has about 150 stores on the East Coast, including Richmond-area locations at 5110 S. Laburnum Ave. in eastern Henrico, 11701 Iron Bridge Road in Chester and 1311 Mall Drive in Bon Air.

The company also recently announced plans to close locations in northern Virginia, New Jersey, South Carolina and North Carolina.

"We appreciate the contributions team members in the store have made and want them to be part of our growing network of stores. We are offering all employees a position at another Lidl store in the area and are working closely with them on the transition," Spivey said.

Last week, Walmart also announced it was closing a Neighborhood Market location at 5221 Brook Road in Henrico. The Arkansas retailer cited poor financial performance.

Lidl, founded in 1932, has about 12,000 locations globally. Its U.S. headquarters is in Arlington County.