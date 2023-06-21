The real estate firm involved in the new Buc-ee’s in New Kent County said a groundbreaking on the project is now planned "in coming months."

Norfolk-based S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. in a statement said Buc-ee’s New Kent LLC has purchased 27 acres located off of the Interstate 64 Exit 211 for $6.5 million.

"The property will be constructed as a Buc-ee’s Super Center, comprised of approximately 74,000 square feet of retail space, with multiple fueling positions and EV chargers, as well as abundant parking for cars, buses and RVs," the firm said in a statement.

“Gas station bathrooms don’t exactly scream excellence. But for millions of drivers throughout Texas and the Southeast, nothing beckons them to the 44 Buc-ee’s travel centers more than the — really? — rest rooms,” according to an article on Forbes.com.

The company plans to have four locations in Virginia in coming years, the real estate firm said.