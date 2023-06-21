The real estate firm involved in the new Buc-ee’s in New Kent County said a groundbreaking on the project is now planned "in coming months."
Norfolk-based S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. in a statement said Buc-ee’s New Kent LLC has purchased 27 acres located off of the Interstate 64 Exit 211 for $6.5 million.
"The property will be constructed as a Buc-ee’s Super Center, comprised of approximately 74,000 square feet of retail space, with multiple fueling positions and EV chargers, as well as abundant parking for cars, buses and RVs,"
the firm said in a statement.
Atlantic Union Bank, based in Richmond, to lay off 74 “Gas station bathrooms don’t exactly scream excellence . But for millions of drivers throughout Texas and the Southeast, nothing beckons them to the 44 Buc-ee’s travel centers more than the — really? — rest rooms,” according to an article on Forbes.com .
The company plans to have four locations in Virginia in coming years, the real estate firm said.
Photos: Buc-ee’s locations across the U.S.
The beaver statue outside the Buc-ee's in Athens, which opened Nov. 21, 2022. (Paul Gattis |
pgattis@al.com)
Paul Gattis
The Buc-ee's that opened in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022, has 120 gas spots. (Paul Gattis |
pgattis@al.com)
Paul Gattis
Take a sneak peek inside the new Buc-ee’s store in Leeds. The new location will open on Monday January 25 at 6 a.m.. (Joe Songer |
jsonger@al.com).
Joe Songer | jsonger
The Buc-ee's in Athens opened Nov. 21, 2022. (Paul Gattis |
pgattis@al.com)
Paul Gattis
The Buc-ees in Athens, Alabama, is shown.
Paul Gattis, Alabama.com
The Buc-ee’s convenience store in Athens, Alabama. (Matt Wake/mwake@AL.com)
Matt Wake
The Buc-ee’s convenience store in Athens, Alabama. (Matt Wake/mwake@AL.com)
Matt Wake
Buc-ee’s is a popular destination for its super-sized convenience store options including snacks, jerky, barbecue sauces, funny shirts and Texas-themed gifts.
Ryan C. Hermens
This Buc-ee’s travel center opened in Richmond, Ky., on April 19. The facility includes a 53,000-square-foot building and 120 gas pumps.
Ryan C. Hermens