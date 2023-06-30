COLONIAL BEACH — From the rooftop of his new townhouse, Duke Dodson certainly doesn’t mind the fine view of both the Potomac River, a few blocks to the east, and, in another direction, Monroe Bay, where he and many other locals keep their boats.

From his bird’s-eye vantage point, he also can see his complex’s swimming pool and putting green – as well as the work crews and heavy machinery constructing another 10 townhomes.

The development, School Hill Townes, is a work in progress — part of a major, $25 million development in various locations around Colonial Beach — much like the town itself, which is trying to recapture some of the magic of its long-ago glory days when steamboats made regular stops and tourists flocked here.

“A well-kept secret,” said Dodson, of the town he has known since he was a kid, visiting with his father.

The project is headed by Dodson’s Richmond-based company, Dodson Development Group. It includes residential and commercial – besides the townhomes, a wine-and-cheese shop and co-working space are also already open — that will be completed in phases through 2025.

This all started when the town put up a dozen parcels for sale in early 2020 – some longtime vacant lots, others with charming old buildings – that allowed for the potential of significant and complementary development. Dodson, whose company has been involved in numerous projects around Richmond, was attracted to that possibility, but he also was drawn by a more personal aspiration.

He and his wife, Jessica, had been scouting around for a second home near the water for their young family, and Colonial Beach checked the boxes: it’s on the water, less than a 90-minute drive from their home in suburban Richmond and it’s still affordable. It’s also hardly secluded, as some places on the water can be, and is a comfortable small town – about 4,000 full-time residents -- where many people get around on golf carts.

“So we felt there are other people like us that wanted the same concept,” he said.

Rebounding after 'economically stale decades'

Dodson, 43, also had a bit of history with Colonial Beach, having come there as a kid with his father, a recreational boater who loved being on the water and gravitated to Colonial Beach the same way his father had.

Colonial Beach was incorporated in 1892 as a summer resort town for those who lived in Washington, a 40-mile boat ride away, which launched the first era of “glory days” for Colonial Beach, according to Mayor Robin Schick.

In the summers, steamers deposited thousands of D.C. residents in Colonial Beach, which became known as the “Playground of the Potomac.” The town developed a thriving boardwalk area, hotels and other amenities, though the arrival of the automobile led to the decline of steamboats and a downshift in tourism.

Come the 1950s, Colonial Beach returned to prominence when Maryland legalized slot machines, and entrepreneurs took advantage of the fact Maryland owned most of the Potomac River, within a few feet of the Virginia shore, and erected wharves from the Virginia side of the river to small casinos built on piers in the Maryland part of the river.

Tourists flocked again to Colonial Beach, but that era also was short-lived as Virginia officials convinced the Maryland legislature to amend its slot machine law in 1958, making slot machines illegal in casinos unreachable from Maryland soil. In the years since, Colonial Beach has gone through what Schick says were “economically stale decades.” It wasn’t helped by things like a marina fire in 2002 that destroyed 50 boats and 100 slips and Hurricane Isabel that devastated the town in September 2003.

In the 1980s, with an eye toward redevelopment, the town reclaimed a number of properties in its boardwalk and downtown area, but nothing came of the plans, she said.

“I think everybody who comes to Colonial Beach can see what a gem and what potential it has,” said Schick, noting among other attributes the town has the second-largest public beach in the state behind Virginia Beach, “but it wasn’t getting there.”

Entering into a development agreement with Dodson in 2020 kick-started what had been contemplated decades earlier. It was a move, Schick said – the developed property ultimately will be owned by Dodson’s company with the new businesses and residents providing vital tax revenue – that “needed to happen in order (for the town) to survive.

“This is the most significant development I’ve seen in my lifetime,” said Schick, who grew up in Colonial Beach and served on the town council before being elected mayor.

Town manager India Adams-Jacobs said the development marks “a transformational period for our town” that will revitalize the boardwalk and downtown “for generations to come.”

Besides School Hill Townes, which is built on the site for a former school that was leveled by fire more than a decade ago, the various pieces of development include:

Condos, apartments, retail space and a pair of restaurants along the waterfront;

The renovation of one of the town’s iconic structures, a lovely old bank building constructed more than a century ago, into co-working space, event space and a short-term rental apartment (the old vault is a conference room);

A boutique hotel, planned for a later phase, and will be located near Riverboat on the Potomac, an existing event space, gambling and off-track betting site that is, like the casinos in the olden days, extends into the Potomac and is technically in Maryland.

Next door to the bank is the recently opened Circa 1892, a wine, cheese and gourmet food shop that its owner-operators, Susan Mack and Edward Hart, says is unlike any place nearby and have a good feeling about their chances for success.

“I think it’s the right time with the development that’s going on,” Mack said a few days before Circa 1892 opened in late June. “We have people who live here full-time and people who have second homes here, and a lot of people are looking for these kinds of items to add to their kitchens.”

She added with a laugh. “And we have lots of friends who promise to keep us in business.”

'Wonderful little town'

Mack and Hart are transplants to Colonial Beach. Mack, a former licensed clinical social worker, and her husband, Bryon, lived in Chesterfield before buying a weekend home in Colonial Beach, where they moved full-time six years ago. Hart, who retired from a career with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and his husband, Eric, relocated from Northern Virginia.

“It’s a really eclectic, wonderful little town,” Mack said.

She noted Colonial Beach enjoyed a resurgence during the pandemic when people from cities discovered the town.

“People came during COVID and felt safe here,” she said. “I felt so lucky to be living here. I could take a walk around the block and look at beautiful water and osprey and herons, while people (in big cities) were stuck in apartments and were afraid to go down the elevator.”

There is much to commend Colonial Beach, Mack and Hart said, from its numerous annual festivals – Potomac River, Osprey and others – to its regular “sip and stroll” events where visitors can walk around the downtown area and beach with wine, cocktails or beer. Just down the block is the recently restored, 1950s-retro Riverview Inn and numerous other lodging possibilities. There are two breweries, two coffee shops, a number of restaurants and an ice cream shop. The Bell House, the summer home of Alexander Graham Bell, is across Irving Avenue from the beach.

As far as the town’s growing popularity, Hart said, “People spend a weekend here and buy a house.”

Reid and Lindsey Martin sort of did that.

The Ashland couple, friends of Dodson, had been looking for a river home for their family of five and completely fell for Colonial Beach when they visited and wound up acquiring one of the School Hill Townes townhouses.

“It’s very close to Richmond, less than an hour from our house and there’s so much to do,” said Lindsey Martin, who runs a photography business.

The family visits on weekends and also rents out their place as an Airbnb. They’ve had visitors from Maryland and Williamsburg, and everyone seems to appreciate Colonial Beach for its central location and its small-town feeling, she said.

At the moment, Colonial Beach is “a town under construction this year,” said Schick, the mayor. Besides the redevelopment project, the town is putting in new water and sewer lines. Despite the commotion, Schick is hoping visitors will come for a day or a weekend or longer to see what the town has to offer.

“I just want to invite people to rediscover Colonial Beach,” she said.

