Goochland County will widen the interchange between Ashland Road and Interstate 64 in the county’s eastern edge.

Authorities will add a so-called divergent diamond traffic pattern, in which cars briefly drive on the left side of the road.

Last week, the Virginia Department of Transportation approved $43 million in funding for the project, which is expected to begin construction in 2029 or 2030.

Altogether, the Ashland Road project is expected to cost $76 million, with $33 million coming from the Central Virginia Transportation Authority and the remainder from VDOT.

The interchange, one exit west of Route 288, is the top transportation priority for the county, said Paul E. Drumwright, Community Affairs Manager for Goochland. There are more than 200 nearby businesses, including Midnight Brewery, Luck Stone and Bogeys Sports Park.

County leaders determined the interchange needs a divergent diamond to meet the road’s future traffic needs. In a divergent diamond, traffic lights are placed on either side of the highway.

Cars crossing the highway veer to the left side of the road before returning to the right side.

A similar traffic flow exists on the Zion Crossroads exit of I-64 in Louisa County.

Construction will include widening Ashland road from two lanes to four and building a second bridge next to the existing bridge that spans I-64.

Top five weekend events: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Temptations, Jazz at the Fountain Tedeschi Trucks Band The Temptations and The Four Tops 85 South Show Live 'WALL-E' at the Diamond Jazz at the Fountain