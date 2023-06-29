Goochland County will widen the interchange between Ashland Road and Interstate 64 in the county’s eastern edge.
Authorities will add a so-called
divergent diamond traffic pattern, in which cars briefly drive on the left side of the road.
Last week, the
Virginia Department of Transportation approved $43 million in funding for the project, which is expected to begin construction in 2029 or 2030.
Altogether, the Ashland Road project is expected to cost $76 million, with $33 million coming from the Central Virginia Transportation Authority and the remainder from VDOT.
The interchange, one exit west of Route 288, is the top transportation priority for the county, said Paul E. Drumwright, Community Affairs Manager for Goochland. There are more than 200 nearby businesses, including Midnight Brewery, Luck Stone and Bogeys Sports Park.
County leaders determined the interchange needs a divergent diamond to meet the road’s future traffic needs. In a divergent diamond, traffic lights are placed on either side of the highway.
Cars crossing the highway veer to the left side of the road before returning to the right side.
A similar traffic flow exists on the Zion Crossroads exit of I-64 in Louisa County.
Construction will include widening Ashland road from two lanes to four and building a second bridge next to the existing bridge that spans I-64.
Top five weekend events: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Temptations, Jazz at the Fountain
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Thursday
Get ready to rock out as the acclaimed 12-piece roots-rock ensemble Tedeschi Trucks Band joins forces with reggae legend Ziggy Marley for a show at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at 900 E. Laburnum Ave. $41-$61. (804) 612-1900 or
www.vaculive.com.
MILO FARINEAU
The Temptations and The Four Tops
Thursday
It's time to get your groove on as The Four Tops and The Temptations, pictured, take Richmond back to the golden era of soul music with a concert full of chart-topping classic hits, from “My Girl” and “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone” to "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch).” 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) at 13030 Genito Road, Midlothian. $26-$99. (800) 514-3849 or
www.chesterfieldafterhoursconcerts.com.
The Temptations
85 South Show Live
Saturday
Experience the comedic talents of DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean as they hit the stage, bringing the "85 South Show" to town for a lively evening filled with audience engagement and their signature improv, freestyling and roasting. 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at 6 N. Laurel St. Tickets start at $53.50. (800) 514-3849 or
www.altriatheater.com.
Courtesy of the artists
'WALL-E' at the Diamond
Friday
Head to the ballpark for a movie night under the stars as "WALL-E" takes over The Diamond, inviting you to snuggle up with a cozy blanket, snack on concessions and join the last robot left on Earth for an outdoor cinematic experience. 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6:30 p.m.) at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $8.33. (804) 359-3866 or
www.milb.com/richmond/events/movie-nights.
Richmond Flying Squirrels
Jazz at the Fountain
Sunday
Head to Fountain Lake at Byrd Park for a free concert from bassist Michael Hawkins. Jazz at the Fountain is held the first Sunday of the month, from Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities. 4 p.m. 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free.
https://www.facebook.com/rvaparksandrec
P. KEVIN MORLEY