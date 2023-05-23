The plan to bring a 7,500-seat amphitheater to Richmond's downtown riverfront is moving forward after an agreement between developers and the City of Richmond.
Richmond Amphitheater, LLC announced Monday evening that it had reached an agreement with the city for a performance grant that would be voted on in Monday night's City Council meeting. If approved, construction would begin this summer with the 2025 outdoor concert season as an opening-date target.
The amphitheater, which was initially proposed in July 2022, would host 25 to 35 major acts a year, and as part of the partnership with the city, the developers intend to allow the city and local nonprofits to use the venue for civic events like graduation ceremonies and public forums.
“The proposed amphitheater project promises to be a shining example of all that Richmond represents, bringing together music, culture, and recreation for an unforgettable experience," Council President Michael Jones said in a statement. "As Council President, I wholeheartedly endorse this project as an invaluable asset to the community of Richmond, and I am excited for what the future holds.”
“An amphitheater for Richmond will attract tourism from across Virginia, enhance investments and revenue for our city, and provide patrons with endless entertainment opportunities," Mayor Levar Stoney added.
The site of the amphitheater, a four-acre plot near the Tredegar Iron Works complex, is land owned by NewMarket Corporation, which is leasing the location to developers for the sole purpose of building an outdoor performance space.
Richmond architects 3North have designed the venue, and the development group is funding the project, with an estimated budget of $30 million. The 20-year city grant, which is based on the incremental tax revenue expected to be generated by the venue, will offset a portion of the project costs.
Music industry executive Coran Capshaw, who rose to prominence managing Dave Matthews and now oversees the career of some 400 artists through his company Red Light Management, has said that bringing a dedicated outdoor performance space to Richmond has been a long-term goal.
“Richmond is known for its vibrant arts and music scene, but for too many years, big-name artists have bypassed the city because it didn’t have a suitable venue,” said Capshaw, who partnered with the City of Charlottesville to develop the Ting Pavilion in 2005. “This spectacular location offers the ideal place to showcase and build upon the growing energy surrounding Richmond’s riverfront.”
Sean McGoey (804) 649-6012
@SeanMcGoey on Twitter