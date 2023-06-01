Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The City of Richmond has released new documents from the groups competing for the right to revitalize the area around the shuttered Richmond Coliseum site. The city shared single-page summaries from each of the

four remaining contenders for the City Center projectthat lay out the groups’ visions for the mixed-use development project, with conceptual renderings that bring their plans to life. The winning development group will be tasked with demolishing the

Coliseum structure within 12 months, repurposing the historic Blues Armory on North Sixth Street and building a 500-room hotel that will support the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Other development goals set out by the city include upgrading infrastructure in the area, transforming North Sixth and East Clay streets into “flexible festival streetscapes” that prioritize walking and biking, adding new office space geared toward the life science and biotech industries and constructing affordable housing units.

The four finalist groups are led by Maryland-based Capstone Development LLC, the hotel developer for the city’s Diamond District project; City Center Gateway Partners, a group headlined by investment firm Capital Square and Shamin Hotels, both based in the Richmond area; Lincoln Property Company, a Dallas firm that is partnering with two companies linked to Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith; and Richmond Community Development Partners, a group spearheaded by Houston’s Machete Group and Bank Street Advisors, a Richmond-based company whose local development portfolio includes the downtown Quirk Hotel and the Soda Flats apartments currently under construction in Scott’s Addition. The Greater Richmond Convention Center Authority and Richmond Economic Development Authority, who put out the initial request for interest in November, are overseeing the evaluation process. The timeline laid out in the city’s formal request for offers indicates that the finalists have already been interviewed by an evaluation panel, with negotiations to follow. The Economic Development and Convention Center authorities hope to announce a preferred development group this summer.