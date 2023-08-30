Richmond International Airport set another traffic record in July, as Americans traveled at the highest frequency since the pandemic and as airlines expanded operations here.

There were nearly 440,000 travelers leaving and arriving from Richmond's airport in July. The previous record, set in May at 431,000, was the airport's highest monthly total since before COVID-19 nearly shut down air travel in early 2020.

"While we're certainly pleased with the July results, we're not surprised," said Perry Miller, CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission. Population growth in the Richmond region, increased economic development such as the new Chesterfield County Lego facility, new airline routes and enhancements by airlines all contributed to higher traffic, he said.

During the summer, Americans traveled more overseas. The number of passengers on trans-Atlantic flights rose 14% from the same month a year earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Richmond's role as a tourist destination has grown, and local leaders cite sports tourism as one reason why.

Two budget airlines experienced tremendous growth after adding more routes — Breeze Airways and Spirit Airlines enjoyed passenger increases of more than 25%. In May, Breeze added service to Los Angeles, New York-Islip in Long Island, Jacksonville, Fla., and Providence, R.I. Spirit started flying each day to Las Vegas.

One legacy airline, Delta, experienced a similar level of growth. Delta added daily service to Minneapolis-St. Paul in June and saw growth of more than 25%.

Altogether, air traffic in the first seven months of 2023 at RIC was 19% higher than the same period a year earlier.

July's total could be the highest monthly total for 2023. Passenger traffic here tends to peak in July or August and decline in the fall. Schools in the Richmond area now open before Labor Day, which could impact August air travel.

Freight is up, too. Businesses transported 14 million pounds of freight in and out of the airport in the first seven months of 2023, a 23% increase from the same period in 2022.

PHOTOS: Richmond International Airport