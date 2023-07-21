This is a story about a local economy and three roads.

All are in Chesterfield County, though there are roads like them throughout the state. One is where a decades-long effort to ease traffic headaches is nearing completion. One is still near the start of yet another years-long effort to get built. One is an aging commercial artery.

It’s a story about the economic impact of dealing with familiar, street-level issues: how do you make a left turn across a busy, multi-lane highway like Route 10 between Chester and Enon? Or how do you dash across a road like Midlothian Turnpike?

And it’s a story about how long it can take for investment in infrastructure to pay off – as well as how big the payoff is when it comes.

“Absolutely, businesses depend on access to customers at central locations and good transportation access," said Tom Jacobson, education director at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Land Use Education Program. "Industrial uses depend on locations with good accessibility for workers, suppliers and to final markets."

Route 10

Orange barrels and heavy equipment along Route 10 between U.S. 1, Interstates 95 and 295 have been a familiar sight for years – but so, too, has been the congestion that tied up drivers.

More than three decades ago, in 1992, Chesterfield County’s Board of Supervisors decided that widening Route 10 in southeastern Chesterfield, between Chester and Enon was a priority.

- “Absolutely, businesses depend on access to customers at central locations and good transportation access. Industrial uses depend on locations with good accessibility for workers, suppliers and to final markets." — Tom Jacobson, education director at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Land Use Education Program

The last piece – including Virginia’s first “superstreet,” an eight-lane road with an innovative “R-Cut” intersection at Meadowville Road – should be finished later this year. In addition, this project involves widening Meadowville Road from Route 10 to Hogan's Alley to six lanes.

“It can take years to do this work, with the design approvals and getting funding,” said Barb Smith, program manager in Chesterfield County's transportation department.

The R-Cut will prevent drivers on Meadowville from making a left turn onto Route 10. Instead, they’ll need to turn right and make a U-turn at the next intersection, a few hundred yards up the highway.

That will prevent backups on Meadowville, especially for traffic heading for I-95 and coming from the Meadowville Technology Park, where Lego is building a $1 billion plant, its first in the United States, which, when completed, will employ more than 1,700 people making its famous building blocks.

“In suburban areas, freeway interchanges are key transportation locations for industrial and regional commercial uses," VCU's Jacobson said. "As examples of this, of course, are Meadowville on I-295, Ruffin Mill Industrial uses on I-95, and Route 288 at Midlothian Turnpike and Woolridge Road in its early stages of development."

Some four years after the board’s 1992 move to make Route 10 a priority, the 1,600-acre tract that became Meadowville Technology Park was just a stretch of woods and fields to the east of I-295 and about ¾ mile north of Route 10.

But in 1996, a semiconductor joint venture of Motorola and Siemens was eyeing it as a possibility for a $1.5 billion plant that promised jobs for 1,000 people.

The county hastened to rezone the tract for industrial use and approved $30 million for water and sewer connections.

Improving Route 10 became even more important – big plants need good road access for commuting workers and for truck deliveries.

By 1998, construction crews had finished widening the 1-1/4 mile stretch between I-295 and Meadowville Road to six lanes from four.

Although the county lost the Motorola-Siemens venture to Henrico County’s White Oak Technology Park, the site’s potential as a major generator of jobs seemed clear.

The Motorola-Siemens plant eventually ended up with Qimonda, and after its bankruptcy in the wake of the Great Recession, is now shared space for data centers.

But the county kept pushing for a widening of Route 10, as well as trying to woo the rare big fish that needed a lot of space for the kind of greenfield plant that employs thousands for the Meadowville tract.

A small country town revitalized in the village of Powhatan A growing community of locally owned businesses in the village of Powhatan are breathing new life into the town.

In 2004, voters approved a bond referendum that included funding to widen Route 10 between I-95 and Ware Bottom Spring Road, while lobbying in Washington secured $1.5 million for an interchange on I-295 for Meadowville Road, creating a third interstate highway access point for the still-undeveloped technology park. That got the work started on what would be a $12.2 million project by the time it was completed in 2011.

Also in 2004, supervisors authorized buying the Meadowville tract from its private owners for $13 million.

And a year after that, in late 2005, the county landed its first tenant: Northrop Grumman decided to build a $34.6 million technology operations center for the Virginia Information Technologies Agency, which handles the state's IT services, generating more than 600 new jobs.

"We got the interchange done, and then we got Amazon," said Garrett Hart, the county's economic development director, referring to an $85 million Amazon distribution center.

"At the time, the business community was upset about business license taxes, but we talked to them about using surpluses from that for economic development, and the first thing we did was get that interchange...

"At the same time, we did Meadowville Technology Parkway," the main road through the park," he said. "It was just a dirt road ... it makes a difference talking to people if you're standing in the middle of a dirt road or a four-lane parkway."

In 2011, a week after the opening of the I-295 interchange at Meadowville Road, the county nailed down the 1 million-square-foot distribution center where Amazon Inc. now employs more than 2,000, with hundreds more joining in during the winter holiday shopping season.

The next year, Capital One Financial Corp. announced a more than $150 million data center, employing 50.

In 2014, Medline Industries, a distributor of health care supplies, began work on a 400,000-square-foot center in the park.

Two years later, Niagara Bottling LLC, a family-owned and -operated bottled beverage supplier, will invest $95 million in a new bottling operation employing more than 70 people. The Mexican packaging firm Cartograf opened a $65.3 million package printing facility in 2019 and two years later Columbia, S.C.-based Red Rock Developments built a 353,000-square-foot manufacturing and logistics building, on the park’s just-extended Digital Drive fronting Interstate 295 – roadworks it helped pay for.

Hart said it's been striking that Amazon, Medline and Niagara all have some of the same needs - they need to get shipments out fast; Amazon because of its delivery promises, Medline and Niagara because they are suppliers federal officials rely on during natural disasters.

The I-295 interchange and efforts to ease traffic on Route 10 were key to winning those businesses, he said.

"If I-95 is down, they can go to I-295; if there're problems on that road, they can go to 95; if they're both down, they can take 10," Hart said. "A transportation network makes development happen."

In 2022, California-based Plenty Unlimited Inc. launched work on a $300 million indoor farming operation, growing produce on vertical towers, which will employ 300. The first farm will open this winter, others will follow and eventually Meadowville will house the world’s largest vertical farm campus, the company says.

Also last year, the nonprofit generic drug manufacturer Civica Inc. said it will set up a $27.8 million laboratory testing facility in the park, creating 51 new jobs. The will support Civica's Petersburg pharmaceutical plant and will host a manufacturing plant run by Virginia Commonwealth University's Medicines for All Institute, generating jobs in that hard-pressed city as well as in the park.

The next big road

Focusing on economic growth means thinking about land use as well as transportation, said Andrew Gillies, Chesterfield’s director of planning.

And when thinking about land use, one thing was pretty clear to county planners as businesses started building facilities at Meadville:

There were only two undeveloped sites of more than 100 acres zoned for industry left in the county. But there was more than 2,050 acres of undeveloped land, some zoned for agriculture, some for single-family houses in one-fifth acre lots, to the north of the Magnolia Green development and south of Horner Park, in the western part of the county.

It was also an area that transportation planners had in mind to deal with another county headache. Slow traffic and too many accidents around the intersection of Route 288 and Hull Street Road – U.S. 360 – have been a worry for years.

County transportation planners have long thought that extending the Powhite Parkway could be a way of taking some traffic away from that trouble spot.

The idea was to provide a link between 288 and U.S. 360 well to the west of Hull Street Road’s heaviest commercial development. The likely route would almost inevitably cut across the undeveloped 2,050-plus acres.

At the same time, that much wide open land was tempting developers, dreaming of the money that could be made turning woods into thousands of single family homes.

"Land use and transportation are highly interconnected and must be planned together,” said VCU's Jacobson.

County officials, eager to bring in more high-tech industry to better balance the community’s economy and the county tax base, decided they had a better idea.

They bought the tract for $13 million in December 2020, planning to develop the western portion – a bit more than 80% - for high-tech firms, and the rest for up to 600 new single family houses and as sites for schools, including a badly needed new middle school to ease overcrowding at Tomahawk Creek Middle School.

All of the money for the Powhite extension, a $700 million project, is still not secured, and the only road access to any part of the park is narrow, two-lane Duval Road (Route 688) which snakes its way across the southernmost stretch of the tract between Otterdale and Skinquarter Roads. The county is committing $175 million for this project.

Even so, the county’s purchase, as well as proposed plans for the site, including the Powhite extension, caught the eye of one giant in a key target industry.

The Upper Magnolia Green site was a finalist for an investment by Intel Corp. that Hart said would have created a 400-acre manufacturing plant employing up to 20,000 people.

The rezoning, approved a few months after Intel started looking at the site, allowed industrial uses but unusually limited these to just eight of the more than 200 industrial uses allowed by the county’s zoning code. The eight are computer equipment manufacturing, data centers, electronic component manufacturing, laboratories, office, pharmaceuticals manufacturing and research and development facilities.

The idea was that these would generate lots of jobs but not as much truck traffic as Meadowville.

"But you need roads," said Gillies, Chesterfield’s director of planning.

Meanwhile, before the county can approve any plan of development for the site, it needs to have in place plans for building a portion of the Powhite extension between U.S. 360 and the end point of the first phase of the Powhite extension. That portion would run from Charter Colony Parkway to the planned Woolridge Road Extension, as a four-lane road with grade-separated intersections at Charter Colony Parkway and Woolridge Road Extension and bridge overpasses at Brandermill Parkway and Watermill Parkway.

"Now, people travel east to work; they'll be traveling west, too," on an extended Powhite going through the planned technology park," said Hart, the economic development director.

"The thing is you're not going to get a road built if it's only serving one-way traffic; you need two-way traffic," he said.

The Powhite connection to U.S. 360 needs to be completed before county officials will be allowed to issue an certificate of occupancy for any building in the technology park.

The Powhite extension beyond that point would run a 4-lane road for about 10 miles, including a portion along the eastern edge of the Upper Magnolia technology park.

Other road improvements for the technology park include an extension of the Magnolia Green and Westerleigh parkways into the tract where they will connect and create a ring road, an extensions into the tract of Mount Hermon Road from Genito Road and a new road into the park from Moseley Road, as well as improvements to Duval.

The end result will be a superhighway connection north to route 288, I-195, I-95 and I-64, a limited-access road south to connect with U.S. 360, as well as separate four-lane and two-lane connections to that thoroughfare.

Re-thinking an old road

At the old Spring Rock Green shopping center, in northern Chesterfield, just over the county line, road improvements are helping make redevelopment and reuse possible.

The Norfolk-based real estate firm Collins Enterprises is investing $85 million to build a mixed-use development at the site of the old shopping center on Midlothian Turnpike, right at the exit ramp from Chippenham Parkway.

The developer is planning a new central street through the site of the old shopping center, as well as a grid of streets to serve a development comprising 300,000 square feet of office space, a 215-room hotel, 125,000 square feet of retail stores 1,100 apartments and 125 townhomes.

But that’s not all the road works that will be needed.

Back in the day when the shopping center was thriving, traffic jams and slowdowns were a constant problem, and with a shopping center, recreation center and Shamin Hotels’ planned upscale hotel and conference center on the other side of Midlothian, managing traffic and ensuring pedestrian safety while dashing across 11 lanes of fast-moving cars and trucks is an issue.

So the county has secured federal funds to install 5- to 8-foot-wide sidewalks and pedestrian crossing signals along Midlothian from Ruthers Road to Spring Rock Green, and is looking at work on the roadway and intersections to improve vehicle safety.

It also has federal money for work to modify Midlothian Turnpike’s intersection at Boulders Parkway, with a “thru-cut” – a design that uses turn-only lanes and traffic islands to prevent drivers from cutting directly across a multi-lane highway like Midlothian Turnpike.

It also wants to speed flow and reduce accidents at Stonebridge Plaza by converting Donald May Jr. Drive – the intersection closest to the on-ramp for Chippenham Parkway – so drivers leaving the plaza can only turn right and drivers entering can only do so by turning right from eastbound Midlothian.

The plans also call for a pedestrian path on the Midlothian Turnpike median in the Chippenham interchange area, as well as sidewalks.

Meanwhile, 3.5 miles to the west, Sauers Properties wants to turn the Stein Mart shopping center into a mixed-use development, with three apartment buildings replacing some of the site's current shops with a small park and interior streets taking up much of the parking lot.

The county is also studying extending bus service along Midlothian.

“Increasingly in the future, public transit stops will be the key locations for economic development," said VCU's Jacobson. "Many great sites are planned along Midlothian Turnpike, Hull Street Road and Route 1."

Heading west, on the stretch of Midlothian Turnpike between the village of Midlothian and Route 288, the county's transportation engineers are working on a design for dual left turn lanes onto North Otterdale Road to ease traffic slowdowns there.

The interior streets, new sidewalks, bus service and turn lanes should take some traffic off Midlothian Turnpike, part of a basic strategy to slow down traffic.

"You can't do much shopping at 55 miles an hour, maybe a little at 45, but you can do a lot at 25," Hart said, on a road where the county sees a future of mixed-use, residential and retail and services' offices.

From the Archives: Scenes from Grace Street