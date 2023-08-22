A Richmond-based group is getting $2 million in federal funding to build 106 affordable rental units in Henrico County.

The funds for Better Housing Coalition were approved by the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations and proposed by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

"Earlier this month, I visited the Better Housing Coalition and saw firsthand how the organization is building homes and supporting Virginians in need," Kaine said in a statement.

The organization was founded in the 1980s and is the region’s biggest not-for-profit community development corporation. Its portfolio includes 15 multi-family rental communities, 1,500 rental units and 200 new or renovated single-family homes for first-time homebuyers.

President and CEO Greta Harris said that, based on low vacancy rates and long waiting lists for affordable rental units in Henrico, the organization expects demand for the new units to be high.

“We’re deeply grateful for our Congressional leaders’ commitment to making affordable housing a priority in our region,” Harris said. “This allocation will help underwrite ... quality, service-enriched affordable rental housing to working families and senior residents of modest income in Eastern Henrico."

The daft spending bills, which passed with bipartisan support, will be included in broader budget consideration and negotiation by the Senate and the House of Representatives, which will work together to send a final budget to the president's desk.

"We hope that our colleagues in the House of Representatives will negotiate in good faith in order to reach a compromise on a final deal that includes funding for these important priorities," Kaine and Warner said in a statement.

