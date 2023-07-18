The University of Richmond has started a $25 million renovation of its Boatwright Memorial Library, the university’s latest campus improvement project.
The work will add nearly 8,000 square feet to the library, increasing its total to more than 170,000, a university spokesperson said. It will add numerous benefits to students, including more study space, greater access to the building, an atrium bringing more natural light, an expanded cafe and a home for the future Weinstein Learning Center.
The renovation, which started in May, is scheduled to be complete by November 2024.
UR hired Taylor and Parrish Construction of Richmond as its general contractor and Studio MB of Washington, D.C., as the architecture firm.
Richmond BizSense previously reported the library’s expansion.
Opened in 1955, the library is named for Frederic William Boatwright, who was a student, professor, president and chancellor at UR.
Last year, the university received its second-largest gift in school history, $25 million from Carole and Marcus Weinstein, who are UR graduates and philanthropists.
A storm caused panels to rip off the 84-year-old building. VUU didn't receive approval to begin repairs until two and a half months later.
The money will be put toward a space the university is calling the Weinstein Learning Center, which combines and expands the school’s efforts toward speaking, writing and peer tutoring.
The learning center is billed as a resource for cutting-edge practices and new skills. One portion is being called the Quantitative Resource Center, which will help students with the math and data portions of their work.
Once the library’s renovation nears completion next summer, the university will begin building the learning center.
UR has completed a number of other upgrades to its campus in recent years, including renovating the Humanities Building, constructing the Queally Athletics Center and making improvements to its baseball field.
