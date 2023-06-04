Virginia Commonwealth University Health engaged in a risky deal.

In a plan to redevelop the Public Safety Building in downtown Richmond, VCU Health would serve as the master tenant. Its monthly rental payment would be lower, but should VCU Health choose to exit the project, the penalty would be stiff, two people familiar with the project said.

At first, the risk was worth taking. VCU Health had pursued the plot of land for years, vetted the proposal and received approval from its board. The health system was all in.

Then its leadership changed. The chief financial officer, who brokered the deal, left for another health system. Her replacements, who assumed their roles during the pandemic, felt the deal was bad for VCU, multiple people said.

Different leaders displayed “inconsistent priorities and varying levels of preparedness to engage in project programming,” the developer, Capital City Partners, alleged last year in a letter obtained in a Freedom of Information Act request.

Why VCU Health disliked the deal is not completely clear, though the pandemic played a role.

Ultimately, VCU Health decided it wanted out. The health system earlier this year agreed to pay $73 million to exit the project. Having drawn scrutiny, VCU has hired a law firm to investigate the matter. A report is expected later this month.

Low rent, high exit fee

In 2017, VCU began discussing a $350 project with the city of Richmond and Capital City Partners to redevelop the dilapidated Public Safety Building and its 3-acre plot at North 10th and Clay streets.

The city would sell the parcel, and Capital City Partners would erect a nearly 20-story office building, plus space for the Ronald McDonald House and The Doorways. VCU Health would serve as the master tenant.

To finance the deal, VCU made an agreement with a limited liability company tied to a New York private equity real estate firm called Blue Owl Capital. The LLC borrowed $425 million from UMB Bank in Kansas City by issuing a corporate bond.

The health system wanted the least expensive form of financing, said two people familiar with the project, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

VCU Health agreed to a lower monthly rent payment — between $1 million and $3 million — as part of a longer, less-flexible 25-year lease. In exchange for the low cost, the health system agreed to pay the landlord handsomely if it chose to exit. A spokesperson for VCU Health declined to discuss the agreement in detail.

The deal got the approval of the VCU Health board, whose members are appointed by the governor and which is overseen by VCU President Michael Rao. It was reviewed by the health system’s lawyers and finance team for more than a year.

“There couldn’t have been something more vetted than this,” the person said.

At the time, it made sense for VCU to pursue such a deal. VCU Health had planned the project for years and the odds the health system would balk were low.

But after COVID, the health system’s priorities changed. By 2021, the pandemic had drastically altered office space in cities, and VCU Health no longer needed a tall office building for its employees.

“The original project plans were developed before the pandemic,” said Dr. Marlon Levy, interim CEO of the health system, in a statement last month. “While they were well-intentioned, by late 2021, construction and other challenges made it simply impossible to build the original project.”

Noting the lack of progress, the city questioned whether Capital City Partners was being honest about the development’s challenges.

Leadership changed

Priorities were not the only thing changing at VCU Health. In 2021, the health system’s chief financial officer, Melinda Hancock, resigned and took a job at another health system. She did not respond to a request for comment.

Leading the deal next for VCU was Brian Jenkins, who had recently joined the health system as chief real estate officer, and then-CEO Dr. Art Kellermann. Jenkins did not respond to messages seeking comment, and Kellermann declined to be interviewed.

Jenkins and Kellermann did not like the deal as much as their predecessors, multiple people aware of the inner workings said. The health system’s new leadership scrutinized the agreement and found problems with it, one person added. Development projects with public entities are sometimes derailed after a change in leadership, said another, but not after so much progress has been made.

At the time, VCU Health faced several other hurdles. The pandemic put pressure on the medical center, which at times was bursting at the seams with sick patients. Nurses felt strung out. Some quit, and others asked for raises.

The health system moved forward with other significant projects, including the Adult Outpatient Pavilion, the Children’s Hospital of Richmond and a new electronic patient record system, Epic.

By early 2022, there were hopes the project would be revived. Capital City Partners proposed a scaled-down, seven-story research building for VCU Health and space for the Ronald McDonald House and The Doorways. The city balked at this proposal, saying it did not meet the city’s original expectations.

But Capital City Partners believed the city would have come around eventually, it said in its letter. Further, the developers claimed VCU Health had kept the city out of the loop. A spokesperson for Richmond did not respond to a request for comment. Capital City Partners, led by Susan Eastridge and Michael Hallmark, declined to comment.

In the summer of 2022, VCU Health made the decision to exit the project. By the end of the year, Jenkins and Kellermann had resigned.

High interest rates lowered exit cost

Before the deal broke down, VCU Health claimed there were problems with the foundation — that the ground beneath the Public Safety Building was too soft to allow for every underground parking spot planned.

In its letter, Capital City Partners denied site conditions had anything to do with the deal falling apart. The state of the ground was not “a deterrent to realizing a meaningful project on the site,” the group wrote, pointing out that VCU Health was in the midst of building the 17-story Adult Outpatient Pavilion across the street and the 16-story Children’s Hospital one block away. And those buildings had similar site conditions, the group claimed.

Ultimately, VCU Health decided to buy itself out of the deal, an action called defeasance. The health system paid the landlord $73 million, which represents about nine days’ days worth of cash on hand for the health system, the current chief financial officer said.

The cost was originally projected at $100 million but came down because of high interest rates, one person said. Capital City Partners earned about half of the $17 million it was owed. With the project beyond resuscitation, the city reclaimed the land earlier this year.

VCU Health still wants to occupy the plot — it plans to build a new $415 million dental school there. It’s unclear who would own the building, and the university still needs approval from lawmakers to move forward. That approval could come this month in the state budget.

And VCU Health still wants a new research building, but the health system has not identified a location.

