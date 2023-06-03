Fifty feet above Buford Road, lineman Hunter Curtis grabbed a live wire on a 32,500-volt mainfeeder circuit and, with hand signals and a quiet word or two, directed crew mate Jameson Lane to gingerly move the roller he had locked onto the wire a little lower.

When Curtis tied that live wire to an insulator at the top of a new pole the crew had erected the day before, he took one more step on a multiyear, $2.2 billion-and-counting Dominion Energy “grid transportation plan" to redesign and reconfigure its 66,400-mile-long network of wires connecting more than 2 million customers to its power plants.

Virginia’s push for renewable energy — wind and solar generated electricity — along with the growth of electricity glutton data centers and the rise of electric vehicles will mean a fivefold increase in the rate at which electricity use has been growing and pose never-before-expected challenges to managing voltages on the grid.

About the Dominion grid modernization project STARTED: In 2019 after state lawmakers approved a controversial bill allowing Dominion to use some of the excess profits it had earned to finance the effort. THE NETWORK: About 66,400 miles of wires connecting more than 2 million customers to power plants. WHAT'S BEEN SPENT ON UPGRADES: $1.05 billion so far and another $1.17 billion projected over next few years.

“The grid was basically designed for one-way flows, from generator to substation to customers,” said Aaron Tickle, Dominion’s manager for grid resiliency.

“Now, we have to think about two-way flows: thousands of power plants, like solar panels on roofs, that come off and on without warning ... electric vehicles that will change demand profiles."

Drivers need to charge EVs at not completely predictable times, though Dominion expects many will be plugged in overnight, "what used to be our slow time,” he said.

Fixing 'voltage islands' and 'voltage optimization'

The grid modernization program started in 2019 after the General Assembly approved a controversial bill allowing Dominion to use some of the excess profits it had earned to finance the effort. So far, the company has spent $1.05 billion on the project; over the next three years, it expects to spend about $1.17 billion, according to a filing at the State Corporation Commission.

Tickle is responsible for the grid project’s mainfeeder hardening work — the stronger poles and newer poles to be set up on 195 circuits that have seen at least twice as many outage minutes as average for the Dominion system. In some cases, as with a project on his to-do list in Farmville, it means relocating poles and wires — there, it will mean running a line that now crosses the Appomattox River after running through a stretch of swampy woods with a new set of poles and wires along a nearby road.

The pole Curtis and Lane would spend the day working on is one of hundreds along Buford Road to be replaced in order to make one of Dominion’s more outage-prone circuits, this one serving 3,560 customers, more reliable.

Those poles will stand 5 to 10 feet taller. They will be rooted in much deeper, 6 to 10 feet holes, and will have girths roughly 8 to 9 inches longer than the old poles. They will have lighter, fiberglass cross-arms — they’re gray-colored — which means if a cross-arm is hit by a falling branch or tree, it will be much less likely to bring down the whole pole. In many cases, poles are spaced closer together.

Tickle is also overseeing two other major pieces of grid modernization: fixing the handful of “voltage islands” on the system, and implementing new systems for regulating voltages — “voltage optimization” — that Dominion expects will yield a 1% savings in energy use.

All of it is complex, often finicky work.

On Buford Road, that day’s drizzle and the usual 7 a.m. rush to schedule the stepped-up electrical equipment triggers that make working on live electricity safer for some 180 crews working around the state, meant Curtis and Lane probably would not finish that pole that day. The last major act in what Mack Britt, the safety coordinator for contractor Carolina Power said “is really a ballet,” would be setting and up wiring a new transformer to replace the blackened, rusty one on the old pole.

“Rain and 32,500 volts don’t mix,” said Andy Clary, the Dominion Energy supervisor overseeing the Carolina Power crew, keeping a careful eye on the overcast sky.

“When it gets damp, you can hear the wires start buzzing and VDOT won’t let us flag” because of the risk of accidents, he said.

Adding to the time squeeze, Curtis, Lane and the rest of their crew can only work on the narrow road as cars and trucks and school buses race by on a single lane, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When the drizzle finally stopped, Curtis and Lane spent most of an hour carefully wrapping rubber sheets on the seven different wires for the two circuits on the pole — three for each circuit plus a neutral wire they also linked to one of their bucket trucks to act as ground. They had to maneuver their buckets between wires spaced just 56 inches apart.

“They’ll duck, sure,” Britt said.

Dominion’s contractors are currently working on 44 mainfeeder hardening projects, running over about 261 miles and serving 102,323 customers. It plans to work on an additional 67, serving some 306,889 customers, from 2024 to 2026. In all this work will cost $508 million. It will continue after that, too.

Customers on those circuits account for about 12% of Dominion’s ratepayers but see 42% of the utility system’s outages. On average, Dominion customers see 132 minutes of power outages a year, while those on lines the company wants to harden see an average of 469 minutes.

In a filing with the SCC, Dominion said a pilot hardening program, on 11 lines running over 60 miles, reduced outages by an average of 50%.

During Winter Storm Frida on Jan. 3, 2022, one Goochland County line that had not been hardened sustained seven downed spans of wire between poles and 20 broken cross arms. Repairs took the better part of two days to complete, and more than 900 customers were without power over that time. Another line feeding off the same substation that had been hardened did not suffer any outages.

The new “voltage optimization” approach that is also a big-ticket part of grid modernization aims for the same basic standard Dominion has long maintained: that the voltage reaching customers at the farther ends of those 66,400 miles of wire, aiming at 120 volts, actually stays within 114 to 126 volts for customers.

Voltage optimization is basically a system that gets almost real-time readings on voltages through smart meters on customers' homes and businesses and that can then automatically issue commands to the safety devices that regulate voltages on a circuit.

It supplants the modeling approaches Dominion’s grid managers use as they monitor and control the system, moment by moment.

The optimization approach provides for more precise settings for voltage control — by applying engineering assumptions in the modeling approach, without that immediate read on actual voltages, grid managers build in a buffer to ensure there’s always enough juice everywhere in the system. More precise controls mean the system can run on lower voltages while remaining within current prescribed standards and ranges.

Dominion wants to target a systemwide 2-volt reduction — roughly speaking, the amount of electricity needed to power a small, 1-inch diameter motor that might move a toy car, or to power the chips in two hearing aids.

The utility has got elements of the system installed at 145 premises and expects to add 2,315 more by the end of this year, at which point the control systems fed by the continuous stream of voltage readings from those modern meters will be operational.

It aims to add 28,000 more premises to its voltage optimization network over the next three years — work that will also mean adding or upgrading transformers at its substations and other work on its lines and voltage-regulating gear.

In all, this push will cost about $215 million.

'Think computer screens instead of dials'

Dominion also wants to tackle voltage islands.

These are substations with only one transformer: typically, a truck-sized gray box with pine-tree-like bushings linking it with the substation’s overhead wiring. Transformers step down voltages to safe levels for the station’s mainfeeder circuit. Backups exist in most of the Dominion system.

Now, there’s such a backup second transformer at Dominion’s Hanover Substation on Ashcake Road.

So far, Dominion has arranged the backups to eliminate three voltage islands and expects to complete that work for two more this year. It wants to eventually address six more over the next three years, at a cost of $25 million.

Such voltage islands expose customers to extended outages if a transformer fails, since it can take 24 hours to get one of the utility’s mobile transformers onsite. It can take one to two years for an order for one of these complicated bits of electric equipment to arrive to replace a failed unit.

Failures are rare, but when they happen, lights are off for long spells. In August 2021, a transformer failure at its Glasgow substation in the Shenandoah Valley cut power to more than 2,000 customers for more than 19 hours.

For the next phase of its grid modernization efforts, it wants to address six more, including Glasgow. These serve 8,169 customers.

These efforts are far less costly than mainfeeder hardening: Dominion estimates the six projects will cost $25 million.

Grid modernization also includes tree trimming work next to lines. Dominion has removed more than 16,900 ash trees and trimmed trees along more than 22,300 miles of its wires.

The project also involves installing intelligent grid devices, which are sensors that can pinpoint faults on lines to speed repair crews or to automatically reroute power flows to keep customers’ lights on.

The program will also involve installing more distribute energy resource devices — basically, the relays in substations that trip circuit breakers and switches but unlike older models operate much like the smart meters that are key to the voltage optimization work.

“Think computer screens instead of dials,” as Tickle explained them.

