Dominion Energy is dropping plans to turn a vacant lot at 700 E. Canal St. into an open space with electric vehicle chargers, a solar canopy and educational material on renewable energy.

Instead, the utility plans to sell the site, and use proceeds for its investments in its energy businesses, it said in an email to employees.

“In the next few weeks, we will begin the process of selling 700 Canal, which is a valuable, uniquely positioned site within downtown Richmond,” the email said.

The lot was where its main downtown offices were located. That building was vacated for its new tower, at 600 E. Canal St., and then was imploded in 2020.

The email noted that since the company first announced its plans for a clean energy park at the site, it later launched a top-to-bottom business review.

The aim of that review is to boost the value of the company for shareholders and to support its long-term focus on reducing carbon emissions and improving the resiliency of its operations.

The company had decided to build the clean energy park after another review suggested it would not need a second office tower next to its 600 E. Canal St. building.

With that decision, it put its Grayland Avenue and 8th and Main properties up for sale, and had sold or is selling unused property at Innsbrook.

The company is working on improvements for its Tredegar and Innsbrook campuses, as well.

PHOTOS: Screenshots from Dominion Energy's live stream of the implosion of One James River Plaza One James River Plaza One James River Plaza One James River Plaza One James River Plaza One James River Plaza One James River Plaza