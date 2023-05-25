Here are the Top Workplaces in Richmond 2023.
This is the 10th year The Times-Dispatch has partnered with Energage, an employee survey company based in Exton, Pennsylvania, to celebrate exceptional workplaces.
For 2023, 1,473 organizations were invited to survey their employees. Based on employee-survey feedback, 102 have earned recognition as Top Workplaces, an all-time high.
Top Workplace Awards, Mega Companies
1. Markel
2. CarMax
3. Capital One Financial Corporation
4. Estes Express Lines
5. Chesterfield County Government
6. Patient First
Top Workplace Awards, Large Companies
People are also reading…
1. Indivior
2. The Country Club of Virginia
3. Greystar, Real Estate
4. Pinnacle Living
5. Genworth
6. Elephant Insurance
7. EAB
8. Apex Systems
9. Atlantic Union Bank
10. T-Mobile
11. Allianz Partners (AGA Service Company)
12. Atlantic Constructors, Inc.
13. Ensemble Health Partners
Top Workplace Awards, Midsize Companies
1. Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission
2. Davenport & Company LLC
3. DPR Construction
4. Williams Mullen
5. Richmond Ford
6. Paymerang, LLC
7. Premium Distributors of Virginia - Richmond
8. Commonwealth Commercial Partners
9. Woodfin - Your Home Team
10. Marsh McLennan Agency
11. The Steward School
12. SERVPRO of Chesterfield
13. SOAR365
14. JenCare Senior Medical Centers
15. Masonic Home Of Virginia
16. Summit Human Capital LLC
17. Colliers International
18. Performance Food Group
19. Century Supply Chain Solutions
20. Keiter
21. James River Insurance Company
22. Panda Restaurant Group
23. Elk Hill Farm, Inc.
24. Super Radiator Coils
25. Iron Bow Technologies, LLC
26. United Network For Organ Sharing (UNOS)
27. Commonwealth Primary Care
28. JES Foundation Repair
Top Workplace Awards, Small Companies
1. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp
2. Mango Salon
3. Brandito, LLC
4. Strategic Risk Associates
5. Independent Container Line Ltd.
6. Robert Half
7. Richmond Window Corporation
8. Geoff McDonald and Associates, P.C.
9. EMS Ventures
10. Monument Consulting
11. Napier ERA
12. Unboxed Technology
13. Web Business Solutions
14. Terazo Inc.
15. EDC
16. Richmond National
17. Virginia Business Systems
18. Virginia Risk Sharing Association
19. Cutz For Guys
20. Ippon Technologies
21. Eagle Construction of Va., LLC
22. Auditor of Public Accounts
23. PRG Real Estate
24. SouthState
25. Weidmueller
26. Siewers Lumber & Millwork
27. Trolley Hospitality Companies
28. The London Company of Virginia
29. DVD Networks
30. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
31. Virginia Asset Management
32. Glave & Holmes Architecture
33. Children's Museum of Richmond
34. The Yeatman Group
35. Call Federal Credit Union
36. Gumenick Properties
37. SanAir Technologies Laboratory
38. A. Morton Thomas and Associates, Inc.
39. Town of Ashland
40. Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley
41. Christina Pendleton & Associates, P.C.
42. Insight Global
43. Swedish Match North America LLC
44. Cornerstone Homes
45. Total Quality Logistics - TQL
46. Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
47. Journey Health & Lifestyle
48. CGI
49. Koontz Bryant Johnson Williams, Inc.
50. Behavioral Health Services of Virginia
51. Capital Square Realty Adv
52. KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care
53. ThompsonMcMullan, P.C.
54. West Shore Home
55. H. J. Holtz & Son Painting
Here are the Top Workplaces for 2023
A total of 1,471 companies, nonprofit organizations and government divisions were asked to participate and 131 were surveyed, an all-time high in the 10-year history of the program. A total of 48,340 were surveyed.
Employers are looking to get more people in office seats in 2023. It reflects the push and pull over working conditions in a post-COVID-19 bus…