Four Richmond-area company officials have been recognized for leadership on this year’s Top Workplaces list.

The recognition was based on scores provided on employee surveys.

In the Mega Companies category, the winner was Alison Corazzini, senior vice president at Capital One Financial Corporation. She was described as a “strategic and bold leader” by employees. Employees also said that Corazzini “delivers a clear message year over year of the company direction and shows true passion around the success for Capital One as a whole.”

Mark Crossley, CEO of pharmaceutical company Indivior, earned the title in the Large Companies category. Those in the survey credited him as being a great communicator, inclusive, authentic and well-experienced. “He is down to earth, honest, caring and wants to do the best for this company and its employees,” employees said.

The winner in the Midsize Companies category is Ron Kody, president of Richmond Ford. “He is a great person that cares about his employees and customers,” an employee said.

Mark Workman, president of Glen Allen-based Independent Container Line Ltd., a container shipping line, took home the top leadership award for the Small Companies category. “I feel that Mark has a really good way of looking at the ‘bigger picture’ and can visualize how something will impact the company or departments,” an employee said.

Other special award winners are:

DIRECTION

CRITERIA: “I believe this company is going in the right direction.”

Estes Express Lines

MANAGERS

CRITERIA: “My manager helps me learn and grow. My manager cares about my concerns.”

Premium Distributors of Virginia – Richmond

NEW IDEAS

CRITERIA: “New ideas are encouraged at this company.”

Strategic Risk Associates DOERS

CRITERIA: “At this company, we do things efficiently and well.”

Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission

MEANINGFULNESS

CRITERIA: “My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful.”

Elk Hill Farm, Inc.

VALUES

CRITERIA: “This company operates by strong values.”

Siewers Lumber & Millwork CLUED IN SENIOR MANAGEMENT

CRITERIA: “Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.”

The Country Club of Virginia

COMMUNICATION

CRITERIA: “I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company.”

CarMax

APPRECIATION

CRITERIA: “I feel genuinely appreciated at this company.”

Mango Salon WORK/LIFE FLEXIBILITY

CRITERIA: “I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life.”

EAB

TRAINING

CRITERIA: “I get the formal training I want for my career.”

Keiter

BENEFITS

CRITERIA: “My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry.”