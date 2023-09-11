Estes Express Lines providing faster deliveries with new Richmond terminal

Family-owned Estes Express Lines, the largest private freight transportation company in North America, moved into its newer, larger Richmond terminal, setting up a more efficient delivery system in the area.

The new facility at 6800 Route 1 in North Chesterfield spans 20 acres, including 41,000 square feet of dock space, which the company views as a “game changer” for its less-than-truckload shipping services.

“It’s going to really help with our local Richmond capacity picking up and delivering for customers,” said Will Hupp, district operations manager for Estes. “It’s also going to give us more capacity to service some of that north, south, southeastern freight as well.”

The terminal that opened in late August contains 98 doors compared to 74 at the former facility on 1200 Commerce Road in Richmond.

The extra doors will allow drivers make deliveries to Richmond earlier in the day. The larger space will also cut down the number of shipment handlings, which can lessen the chances of damaging shipments.

“At the old terminal, we had to put a lot of stuff on the floor and work off the floor,” Bryan Burmaster, terminal manager at the Richmond facility, said. “Now, we’re going trailer to trailer, finishing up every morning between 9:30 and 10. We’re going to be able to get (the customers) their freight sooner, and we’re going to be able to get to their pickups earlier.”

Estes transitioned to a new terminal at the same time it transitioned to new leadership. The team is now under the guidance of Webb Estes, the fourth-generation company president who took over from his father, Robey “Rob” W. Estes Jr., earlier this year.

“He hit the ground running,” Hupp said of Webb Estes. “He’s been ready for this position, so I feel like we didn’t skip a beat. It’s a challenging time, but the timing seems perfect to have a fresh set of eyes.”

Much of the company’s challenges stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic as the labor market tightened and more people went from buying services to buying goods.

“It took us a little while to tool up to that, but we feel like we’re in a really great spot now,” Hupp said. “We’ve made heavy investments in infrastructure such as terminals like this as well as other terminals around the country.”

Estes operates in all 50 states, as well as parts of Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. The Richmond terminal deploys around 40 city drivers and 20 line haul drivers, and welcomes another 30 hub drivers that come from other terminals around the country.

The facility features a number of proprietary systems, including an e-dock inventory management system and a line haul dispatch app.

Estes is also using technology from MyCarrier, an automated transportation management system, Samsara, a connected operations cloud and FreightSnap, which produces dimensioners that measure objects such as packages, pallets and boxes.

The tools help Estes make quicker deliveries to its wide-ranging customer base.

“I would say we’ve probably been more retail-heavy than some of our competitors, but we still do a lot of industrial,” Hupp said. “We can handle just about everything, whether it’s a full truckload to some of your smaller shipments.”

The new property includes 4,900 square feet of office space, creating more comfortable working conditions for employees.

“It’s just a cleaner environment,” Burmaster said. “It’s an open space; with the old terminal we were right in the line. Now, it’s more of a family deal in the office.”

Estes has room on the new property to expand the dock even further, but for now, the company is content with its latest expansion that enlarges its footprint in Richmond.

“We’re excited to continue to invest in the Richmond area,” Hupp said. “This is where we started, where we sharpened our teeth, so it’s great to reinvest on Route 1, and we’re looking forward to continuing to provide that high level of service to our customers here in the Greater Richmond area.”