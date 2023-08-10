Fortune 500 insurer W.R. Berkley Corp. is expanding the Henrico County home office of its Berkley Mid-Atlantic Insurance Group with a $6.1 million investment that will create a projected 72 jobs.

More than 175 employees are based out of the Henrico office, which also handles the company’s growing excess and surplus lines businesses as well as Berkley Mid-Atlantic’s property and casualty insurance.

Berkley Mid-Atlantic focuses on small and mid-sized companies, particularly in the construction, retail, service, wholesale, real estate and manufacturing sectors.

The new jobs will be for underwriters, financial analysts, accountants and “C-suite” top management positions.

“Henrico as a hub for our business expansion is undeniable, and we embrace the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Berkley Mid-Atlantic President Michelle D. Middleton in a statement. “As we reflect on the exceptional talent that Henrico has consistently provided for us, particularly in the realm of excess and surplus lines insurance, we are excited for the future,” she said. “We envision continued growth, bolstered by the incredible talent pool and the invaluable relationships we have cultivated with insurance brokers in this region.”

Virginia competed with Arizona and Ohio for the project, which will mean Berkley taking on an additional 8,920 square feet of office space in the Innsbrook business park.

Berkley will be the fourth firm to locate in the technology zone established by Henrico in Innsbrook, in which the county can waive permit and planning fees and offer customized incentives for corporate headquarters, finance and insurance firms, health sciences, financial technology centers, IT firms and shared services operations.

EAB, an education research and technology firm; Genworth; and Berkshire Hathaway Energy are the others that have located facilities in the technology zone.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority to secure this project for Virginia.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved $217,500 from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Henrico with the project.

Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Greater Richmond is known for providing the robust talent pipeline that leading businesses like Berkley Aspire, Berkley Mid-Atlantic, and Verus Specialty require, and we look forward to supporting their next chapter of growth,” Youngkin said.

