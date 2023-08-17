Henrico County's massive GreenCity “ecodistrict” has a new major partner that officials hope will spur residential development for the $2.3 billion project.

Richmond-based Markel Eagle Partners has been named as the third major partner in the mixed-use project east of East Parham Road between interstates 95 and 295. The Henrico-based real estate firm is planning a $400 million investment over the course of its entire buildout.

GreenCity was announced in July 2020 and includes office and retail space, over 2,400 housing units, two hotels and a 17,000-seat arena, plus extensive park space.

Developers of Concord Eastridge and Future Cities formed GreenCity LLC as a joint venture in heading up the southern portion of the project. Then in February, Henrico announced that ASM Global would be the partner in operating the incoming arena set to open during 2026.

Markel Eagle, the third keystone partner, will develop residential units on a connected northern parcel of land as well as an integrated park system.

The firm is planning to bring at around 880 residential units to a northern parcel of the GreenCity area, with a mixture of detached single-family homes, traditional town homes and condominiums. The planned 80-acre park system will tie into the Fall Line Trail and be built at the cost of the developer. It will later be given back to the county to become part of its parks system.

“If you look at what’s being planned at GreenCity to the south, they’re bringing event spaces and an arena with events, commercial and residential portion. That’s a huge integration into what we think it means to live well,” said Ricky Core, president of Markel Eagle Partners. “Living with nature, having the ability to walk out of your front door to all of those opportunities is amazing.”

Scott Farm purchase also approved

Core said Markel Eagle has been eyeing the Scott Farm property for decades, predating even his time at the firm, adding that GreenCity is the future of mixed-use development.

“Over the past few years ... we have been avidly studying communities throughout the country and the ways that they are approaching development," Core said. "This is starting to meet and exceed some of those standards set out throughout the country.”

The announcement comes as the Henrico Economic Development Authority approved agreements to secure a key property for the 200-acre development.

The EDA board of directors agreed to purchase the 110-acre property known as Scott Farm from the Commonwealth Foundation for Cancer Research. The purchase price will be financed with $17 million from Markel Eagle, $17 million from Henrico and $1.1 million from the Henrico EDA.

Anthony Romanello, executive director for the EDA, said the revenues will be paid back through the tax revenue generated from the property, within a conservative estimate of 20 years. The sale of the land is expected to close later this month.

Public funds will come primarily through bonds issued by a community development authority established earlier this year by the Board of Supervisors. Henrico has previously used CDAs for large developments in Short Pump Town Center, Reynolds Crossing and White Oak Village.

Projected $2 billion economic impact

Romanello said GreenCity is anticipated to generate $2 billion in economic impact but that it also is an important “placemaker” that will entice businesses and workers to come to Henrico in a modern economy where remote work is on the rise.

“That (sense of) place has never been more important,” Romanello said. “We think this will be a differentiator that will make the corporate world take a good look at us, as well as knowledge workers who today are able to work anywhere in the world as long as there is Wi-Fi. And if you can work anywhere in the world, why not Henrico.”

The Henrico EDA also approved a ground lease with Markel Eagle for around 1,300 parking spaces to serve the arena temporarily until the more permanent parking is built. That lease is scheduled to end after the arena is operational for about four years. That temporary parking would then be developed into residential properties by Markel|Eagle.

GreenCity could end up with as many as 220 acres by the end of its scheduled completion in 2033. The EDA recently purchased a conjoined 16-acre property of athletic fields formerly owned by St. Gertrude High School, which could be incorporated into the project. Those athletic fields are now owned by the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority.

