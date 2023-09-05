In 2021, a patient entered the emergency room of a Newport News hospital, located a 65-year-old nurse and stabbed him multiple times, police said.

In May of this year, a Virginia Commonwealth University Health employee shot and killed another staffer inside a stairwell in the North Hospital, authorities alleged, saying a dispute had erupted between the two.

Violence in hospitals is increasing in frequency, health care leaders said. In response, VCU Medical Center is installing metal detectors at every entrance, and doctors are asking for more armed guards. After four days of use, VCU Health staff recovered more than 50 knives and box cutters on the bodies of patients and visitors.

Legislators passed a law this year requiring every hospital to conduct a security assessment. But emergency room doctors say they are not being consulted, as the law requires. And some staffers worry that security guards armed with nothing more than a metal detector wand cannot deter a person determined to commit violence.

“We need police,” said Alexis Blake, a senior phlebotomist for the VCU Children’s Hospital of Richmond. “Who’s going to protect me? I can’t count on someone with a walkie-talkie and a wand.”

It’s unclear how often violence occurs in hospitals — it’s not tracked at the state level. But at Inova Health System, based in Northern Virginia, there were 648 workplace violence incidents in 2021, the system’s CEO said.

The emergency room is particularly vulnerable, because for many hospitals, it’s the only unlocked door in the middle of the night. The level of security varies from hospital to hospital. Some have unarmed, lightly trained guards. Others have police officers. In some cases, security guards are not allowed to touch patients and visitors, depending on their company’s policy.

Often, “there’s nobody there who has the ability to stop an armed intruder or violent patient,” said Dr. Todd Parker, president of the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians, a group that advocates for ER doctors. Parker said he feels marginally safe at work, depending on the location and time. Late nights are the worst.

In 2021, a nurse was stabbed at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News just after midnight. Police arrested a Chesapeake man, and authorities charged him with malicious assault. The nurse, who had serious injuries, recovered.

In May, near midnight, a VCU Health employee, Ty’Quan White, 25, was shot and killed in a hospital stairwell. Authorities charged another employee, Christopher Boisseau, 24, with first-degree murder. Boisseau is awaiting trial.

There’s already a state law designed to protect health care workers — a person guilty of assaulting a health care worker faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 days in jail. But the law often isn’t effective, said Aimee Seibert, a lobbyist who works on behalf of emergency room doctors. Doctors often did not press charges and, even when they did, prosecutors did not carry the cases forward. And even when the cases made it to a courtroom, judges did not rule favorably toward hospital employees.

At VCU, weapons found regularly

So the General Assembly passed a law this year designed to be more proactive. It requires every hospital to establish a security plan. Each hospital must station an off-duty law enforcement officer or trained security officer in the ER at all times, unless a hospital can establish it does not need one all hours of the day.

The officer does not have to be armed, but he or she has to be capable of physically restraining a person.

VCU Medical Center wrote its security plan this summer and began placing metal detectors at doors last week. Once all 22 metal detectors are installed this month, they will be stationed at every entrance. Staffers will be screened, in addition to patients and visitors.

The health system paid roughly $19,000 for each unit, said John Venuti, chief of VCU Police. It also hired 65 full-time, contract security guards through a local security company, RMC Events, to man the metal detectors. The new employees cost the health system about $200 a day per employee.

Designed to minimize inconvenience, the metal detectors allow entrants to leave their phones and keys in their pockets.

Patients rushed into the ER with life-threatening ailments will not be stopped, but they will be followed and screened later, Venuti said.

A spokesperson for Bon Secours said the health system is still reviewing its security plan. A spokesperson for HCA Healthcare said she did not have enough information to comment.

Weapons, it turns out, are brought to VCU’s medical center with frequency. The health system placed metal detectors at the doors of the emergency room about three years ago. So far this year, staff have recovered a gun at a rate of about one every two weeks, said Danielle Pierce, a spokesperson for VCU Health. Patients and guests are often unaware of the medical center’s no-weapons policy, Venuti added.

VCU Health started placing metal detectors at other entrances last week and intends to have every door covered by mid-September. In four days, security guards found more than 50 knives and box cutters, three guns and two tasers, Venuti said. None of the weapons was brought by staff.

If a person is illegally carrying a firearm, VCU Police will take action and seize the gun, Pierce said. If the person is carrying it legally, he or she will be turned away and told to secure the weapon before returning.

Doctors aren’t being consulted

The new law requires hospitals to consult their emergency room medical directors and emergency room nursing directors. But largely, that isn’t happening, Parker said. Instead, health systems are writing plans and asking directors to sign them.

ER doctors often work at hospitals as contract employees, not direct employees of the health system. That makes it more difficult for a doctor to call out a health system that is not following the law, Parker said.

VCU Health and Bon Secours said they are consulting their emergency room directors.

“The bottom line is, hospitals always want emergency rooms to feel warm and welcoming — a safe place for you to go,” Parker said. “That’s just not the case.”

The reality, he said, is that emergency rooms are where you find a person who just experienced trauma or became the victim of gang violence. Family members can become agitated if they feel the patient isn’t being seen quickly enough. Emotions run high.

That’s why ER doctors are asking for metal detectors on doors, better cameras and surveillance systems, and security guards capable of restraining a violent patient who are present 24 hours a day, Parker said.

Plus, the better trained the security, the less likely a tragedy occurs, said Seibert, the lobbyist. Patients with mental health problems often are the most disruptive and require the most expertise. On March 6, a Henrico County man, Irvo Otieno, died at Central State Hospital, pinned down by Henrico sheriff’s deputies and hospital staff. Seven deputies and one hospital employee have been accused of suffocating Otieno and are charged with murder.

Security guards can’t touch people

At VCU, the medical center employs more than 100 security guards in addition to the 65 recently hired. They will only put their hands on a person in a significant incident, Venuti said.

That’s not enough to deter an assailant, Blake said. Too often, hospital security aren’t capable of stopping a violent person. Instead, she would like to see police officers at each entrance. The new law calls for a trained guard in the emergency room only.

Blake carries pepper spray to feel safe. It’s one of the only self-defense tools allowed by VCU Health.

“I want to be safe in my place of work,” she said.

The role of RMC Events employees is to serve as additional eyes and ears to VCU Police, who patrol the medical center, according to the company’s website. They are not expected to grab a violent patient.

But they are trained to de-escalate situations, Venuti said, and they can quickly call VCU Police when needed. The system works because the guards and officers complement each other.

“We’re all hot-wired and connected,” Venuti said.

