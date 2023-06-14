Bon Secours is opening five new urgent care centers across the Richmond area, the latest expansion of health care services in the region. They will be in Midlothian, Church Hill, Regency Square, Nuckols Road and Swift Creek. The nonprofit health system already operates one urgent center care in Glen Allen near Virginia Center Commons.

Urgent cares treat low-acuity injuries and illnesses, such as minor broken bones, sore throats and stomach pains. Most are open seven days a week and are closed overnight. If patients need more serious care, staff will transfer them to hospitals.

The new locations come in response to the growing number of patients seeking care for minor illnesses and injuries, Bon Secours said. Mike Lutes, president of the health system's Richmond market, said the care will be personalized, quick and convenient.

About 34,000 Virginia residents visited an urgent care last week, according to the state health department — slightly fewer than before the pandemic began. Urgent care visits in the state spiked along with the waves of COVID-19 that infected local residents. The number of emergency room visits in the state is roughly flat compared to before the pandemic.

The Midlothian location will be the first to open, coming Monday at 14163 Midlothian Turnpike. The remaining four will come later this year, and more locations are planned for 2024.

The Church Hill location, which Bon Secours announced earlier this year, will be in the East End Medical Office Building, which opened in January adjacent to Richmond Community Hospital.

Health systems in the Richmond area are continuing to expand. Bon Secours plans to open a freestanding emergency room in Hanover County, but certain equipment for the facility needs to be approved by the state health commissioner.

HCA Healthcare wants to build a hospital in Hanover, but the state health department recommended denying its request. HCA said it wants to build a freestanding ER on the same plot if the proposed hospital is rejected.

HCA is also in the urgent care business. Last year, it purchased 12 BetterMed locations in Virginia and North Carolina and rebranded them as CareNow.

Patient First operates nine urgent care facilities across the Richmond area, and MedExpress runs three.

