The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved new COVID-19 boosters this week, and the shots are expected to be available at Richmond-area pharmacies and doctor's offices in a few days.

The Virginia Department of Health said people who are immunocompromised or over the age of 65 should get the vaccine and that everyone should talk to their health care provider to determine if the shot is right for them.

Here's what you should know about the new vaccines:

Who should get one?

The CDC recommends everyone older than 6 months receive a shot. Young children, older adults and people with chronic conditions and compromised immune systems are the most vulnerable and most in need of the new shots, said Lisa M. Lee, a professor of public health at Virginia Tech.

Adults over the age of 75 and infants younger than 6 months have experienced the highest rate of hospitalization, said Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, an epidemiologist. Children ages 5-17 are least likely to suffer severe illness compared to other age groups.

You shouldn't get a shot if you got a COVID booster in the past two months or if you were infected with COVID in the past three months.

What does the shot protect against?

The new shots are specifically designed to counter the XBB variants, which have spread throughout the United States this summer and evolved from the original omicron variant.

Both Pfizer and Moderna developed boosters, and each is taken as a single shot. The FDA hasn't approved Novavax's booster yet, but Novavax said it expects to gain approval soon.

Boosters also reduce the chance of developing long COVID.

Are there risks to taking the shots?

When the original COVID vaccines were distributed, a small number of men in their teens and 20s developed a condition called myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart.

When boosters were released last year, the prevalence of myocarditis declined to near zero. Out of 650,000 observed doses, only two people developed verified cases, Jetelina said.

"The benefits of a vaccine for severe disease among adolescents outweigh the risks," Jetelina said.

But Norman Hearst, a physician in San Francisco, told KFF Health News he would not recommend the booster for young males because of the rare risk of myocarditis and the shot's negligible benefit. He would, however, recommend the vaccine for older patients.

"The question is all the other people in between," Hearst said.

More than 95% of the U.S. population has some COVID immunization through vaccination, infection, or both, and the risk of serious illness among healthy younger people is not high, KFF reported.

The new shot is a "boost in protection for a few months," John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, told KFF.

Are they still free?

Pfizer and Moderna are charging up to $130 per shot, but insurance companies are required to cover the cost, so patients with insurance will have no out-of-pocket expense.

Medicare recipients won't pay either, as long as the provider accepts Medicare assignment. Seniors with Medicare Advantage plans can get the shots for free as long as they go to an in-network provider. Uninsured people can get the shots for free from local health departments.

How many Virginia residents got COVID shots?

Three out of every four Virginia residents received a primary series. But residents were far less interested in boosters – fewer than 20% have received all the recommended boosters.

How bad is COVID now?

Serious illness caused by COVID remains low in Virginia. Last week, about 2% of emergency room visitors were diagnosed with COVID, up from half a percent in July.

"While there are far fewer hospitalizations today than we had this time last year, it is in large part because of the protective effect of vaccine and previous infection," Lee said.

It is difficult to determine the prevalence of non-serious disease, because people who test themselves at home typically don’t report their results and may never visit a health care provider. Others may never test themselves at all.

What about flu and RSV?

You can receive your flu shot at the same time you receive your COVID shot. For the first time, there is a shot to prevent RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, and it's available for infants and people over the age of 60. You should ask your doctor about vaccinating for RSV and COVID at the same time, Lee said.

How restaurant employment has changed so far in 2023 How restaurant employment has changed so far in 2023 Jobs at restaurants fell slightly in June after months of growth